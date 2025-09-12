When All You Know Is That You Don't Want to Wear Black Shoes, Go With the Color Victoria Beckham Just Wore

Victoria Beckham wearing a black turtleneck and black pants
(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Image/Getty Images)
Let's be honest—figuring out an outfit is hard enough, so it's understandable that shoes can be a bit of an afterthought when you're running out the door. More often than not, many among us will just reach for a pair of black shoes. Sure, it's the safe choice, but if you're simply tired of wearing black shoes all the time, I have a suggestion, which Victoria Beckham just displayed IRL in NYC: red shoes. I tend to think that red shoes work with any outfit that black shoes work with. The difference is that they'll make your outfits look cooler and more special than they would with black shoes. For example, Beckham's outfit, which consisted of a white T-shirt and gray column skirt, would've looked lovely with black shoes, but her choice to wear red patent leather pumps played a major role in giving it that fashion-person look.

I'm fully convinced that one of the things this decade in fashion will be defined by is the color red—especially red shoes, as they've become one of the most popular (and easiest) ways to wear the trend. So it goes without saying that you should probably have at least one pair of red shoes in your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see Beckham's look and shop some excellent options to add to your collection.

Victoria Beckham wearing a white T-shirt, gray column skirt, and red patent leather pumps in NYC

(Image credit: Mayo/Backgrid)

