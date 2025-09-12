When All You Know Is That You Don't Want to Wear Black Shoes, Go With the Color Victoria Beckham Just Wore

Let's be honest—figuring out an outfit is hard enough, so it's understandable that shoes can be a bit of an afterthought when you're running out the door. More often than not, many among us will just reach for a pair of black shoes. Sure, it's the safe choice, but if you're simply tired of wearing black shoes all the time, I have a suggestion, which Victoria Beckham just displayed IRL in NYC: red shoes. I tend to think that red shoes work with any outfit that black shoes work with. The difference is that they'll make your outfits look cooler and more special than they would with black shoes. For example, Beckham's outfit, which consisted of a white T-shirt and gray column skirt, would've looked lovely with black shoes, but her choice to wear red patent leather pumps played a major role in giving it that fashion-person look.
I'm fully convinced that one of the things this decade in fashion will be defined by is the color red—especially red shoes, as they've become one of the most popular (and easiest) ways to wear the trend. So it goes without saying that you should probably have at least one pair of red shoes in your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see Beckham's look and shop some excellent options to add to your collection.
Shop Red Shoes to Wear With Everything
Reformation
Nour Heeled Slingbacks in Scarlet Patent
Everlane
Leather Keyhole Flats in Classic Red
Sam Edelman
Sarah Mary Jane Pumps in Deep Scarlet
Tory Burch
Pierced Strappy Heel Sandals 65mm in Blazing Red/Silver
Manolo Blahnik
Moiramu Suede Mules in Red
Jeffrey Campbell
Executive Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps
Toteme
Bar Glossy Leather Boots in Red
Reformation
Tina Ballet Flats in Scarlet Leather
Madewell
The Simone Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps in Bandana Red
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.