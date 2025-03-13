I Swear This Statement Shoe Colour Can Add So Much Oomph to Your Wardrobe—These 5 Outfits Prove It
Can anyone keep up with the latest colour trends? Even I, as a fashion editor, am finding it hard to keep up with the quick-moving hues that are sticking around for less than a season. Which is why I've started just wearing the shades that suit me, rather than hopping on the latest hype. But that's not to say a large percentage of my wardrobe won't be chocolate brown with a hint of blush pink and butter yellow for spring, of course. But as someone who invested, hard, in the red trend last year—I wore top-to-toe, with matching lipstick and nails for a friend's wedding—I'm not willing to let some of my favourite red pieces gather dust either. And while my much-loved red dress is saved for more special occasions, there's an easier way to inject the colour into my everyday uniforms: shoes.
With red heels set to be the shoe to wear this spring, I just know everyone will return to backing all things red for spring/summer 2025. Why? Because the timeless colour livens up any outfit, surprisingly goes with so many colours—hello, lilac—and holds the power to create a talking point outfit. So whether it's a ballet flat, a trainer (the Puma Speedcat is still key) or a heeled sandal, these are the outfits with red shoes to copy across all seasons.
Five Outfits With Red Shoes I Love:
1. Cardigan + Jeans + Red Heels
Style Notes: Hands up who's emotionally attached to their cardigan? At this point in the year, it's my most-worn item, and I'm not alone. The trusty cosy basic has been the base to so many great outfits all winter, and long may it continue. Simply liven up your favourite knit by adding bright red heels with baggy jeans—it's a combination that has never, and will never, fail.
2. Vest Top + Jeans + Red Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Ballet flat weather is here and I'm already thinking about all the outfits to pair them with over the next few months. Make like Marina and transform a simple tank and turn-up jeans duo by adding pop-of-red pumps. I vote suede styles for spring 2025.
3. Leather Jacket + Straight Jeans + Red Loafers
Style Notes: As a fan of chocolate brown and red together, I naturally already have this Lucy Williams outfit saved on Instagram. Who knew I needed a pair of red loafers in my life? The worn-look leather jacket will also work across all seasons—wear a knit hood for now and switch to a cap when temperatures rise.
4. Knit + Wide-Leg Trousers + Red Sandals
Style Notes: I've seen this Toteme knit all over Instagram recently (don't worry, you can shop it below) and I haven't stopped thinking about it. Butter yellow is still going strong this year and I love how a soft daffodil jumper looks with punchy red sandals.
5. Leather Coat + Mini Dress + Red Trainers
Style Notes: As a forever fan of a long coat worn with a mini dress, I like this look, a lot. And it highlights another colour that goes surprisingly well with red, that you may not initially think of: lilac. Matching red socks to the red Puma Speedcat trainers is extra good.
