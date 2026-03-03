Princess Diana Knew the Best Spring Shoe Trend to Wear With Overalls

In 1981, Princess Diana attended a polo match. So far, so par for the course. At this particular polo match, though, the Princess of Wales opted for a very youthful spring look consisting of butter-yellow—OMG, did Diana start that trend 40 years early?—denim overalls layered over a floral bib shirt. Of course, being Diana, she edge-ified the look with a pair of classic espadrille wedges in raspberry red, adding height, dimension, and a touch of daring. Frankly, those shoes were a natural pick for this particular outfit.
The princess further accessorized with cool-girl oversize pilot sunglasses, simple chunky gold hoop earrings, and a stunning quilted, floral, rectangular bag by French label Souleiado, which—surprise!—you can actually still buy today. Diana brought it out again throughout the '80s and '90s. Besides being cute and eminently springlike, the great thing about this look is how mismatched everything is: clashing floral prints, pastel yellow paired with bright red, a conservative silhouette with edgy accessories. It's so much fun and still totally current for spring 2026.