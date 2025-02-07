Once Neglected, This Princess Diana–Approved Pant Trend Will Reappear This Spring

What goes around comes around. In the 50s and 60s, pedal pushers peaked in popularity (say that five times fast). The era's biggest stars wore them, including Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Grace Kelly. Since then, they've gone in and out of style, notably surging in the '80s and again in the early 2000s. I haven't worn them since middle school, but I have a feeling that's about to change.

While browsing Reformation's new arrivals section, I stumbled upon a pair of pink gingham pedal pushers that immediately made me think of Princess Diana. The late icon wore an incredibly similar pair in July 1986 at Highgrove House styled with a coordinating pink sweater. Reformation's new pants go against the grain because the last several years have been marked by full-length baggy silhouettes, with slim-fit cropped pants falling by the wayside. Thanks to Reformation's endorsement, however, I think pedal pushers are due for a major comeback this spring. Scroll down to shop the Reformation pair in question as well as other options inspired by the People's Princess.

Princess Diana's Pedal Pushers in 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reformation's New Pedal Pushers for Spring 2025

Reformation Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants $148 SHOP NOW I will be adding these cute gingham pants to my closet immediately.

