Once Neglected, This Princess Diana–Approved Pant Trend Will Reappear This Spring
What goes around comes around. In the 50s and 60s, pedal pushers peaked in popularity (say that five times fast). The era's biggest stars wore them, including Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Grace Kelly. Since then, they've gone in and out of style, notably surging in the '80s and again in the early 2000s. I haven't worn them since middle school, but I have a feeling that's about to change.
While browsing Reformation's new arrivals section, I stumbled upon a pair of pink gingham pedal pushers that immediately made me think of Princess Diana. The late icon wore an incredibly similar pair in July 1986 at Highgrove House styled with a coordinating pink sweater. Reformation's new pants go against the grain because the last several years have been marked by full-length baggy silhouettes, with slim-fit cropped pants falling by the wayside. Thanks to Reformation's endorsement, however, I think pedal pushers are due for a major comeback this spring. Scroll down to shop the Reformation pair in question as well as other options inspired by the People's Princess.
Princess Diana's Pedal Pushers in 1986
Reformation's New Pedal Pushers for Spring 2025
I will be adding these cute gingham pants to my closet immediately.
Shop More Options
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
The Next-Gen Spanish Royals Are Wearing This Flat Shoe Trend on Repeat
This is not a drill.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Most Undeniably Chic Dress Trend of All Time
Simply stunning.
By Hannah Almassi
-
I Used to Hate This Sandal Trend, But Meghan Markle Just Convinced Me Otherwise
Now, I want like five pairs.
By Eliza Huber
-
Meghan Markle Loves Dior But Also Wears These 7 Lesser-Known Brands
Under the radar.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
This Is the Royalty-Approved Way to Wear Jeans to a Couture Show
Straight out of Monaco.
By Drew Elovitz
-
These Are the 2024 Trends I Think Princess Kate Would Adore
'Fits for a future queen.
By Drew Elovitz
-
4 Outdated Trends Kate Middleton Never Wears Anymore
And what she wears instead.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
The One Winter Outfit Combo Every Royal Owns
Crown optional.
By Drew Elovitz