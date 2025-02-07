Once Neglected, This Princess Diana–Approved Pant Trend Will Reappear This Spring

By
published
in News

What goes around comes around. In the 50s and 60s, pedal pushers peaked in popularity (say that five times fast). The era's biggest stars wore them, including Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Grace Kelly. Since then, they've gone in and out of style, notably surging in the '80s and again in the early 2000s. I haven't worn them since middle school, but I have a feeling that's about to change.

While browsing Reformation's new arrivals section, I stumbled upon a pair of pink gingham pedal pushers that immediately made me think of Princess Diana. The late icon wore an incredibly similar pair in July 1986 at Highgrove House styled with a coordinating pink sweater. Reformation's new pants go against the grain because the last several years have been marked by full-length baggy silhouettes, with slim-fit cropped pants falling by the wayside. Thanks to Reformation's endorsement, however, I think pedal pushers are due for a major comeback this spring. Scroll down to shop the Reformation pair in question as well as other options inspired by the People's Princess.

Princess Diana's Pedal Pushers in 1986

Princess Diana wears pink gingham pedal pusher pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reformation's New Pedal Pushers for Spring 2025

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants
Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants

I will be adding these cute gingham pants to my closet immediately.

Shop More Options

Kimchi Blue Ellie High Rise Stretch Capri Pants
Kimchi Blue
Kimchi Blue Ellie High Rise Stretch Capri Pants

Martin Crop Trousers - Black/ Ecru Gingham - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sezane
Martin Crop Trousers

Abercrombie Curve Love Mid Rise Capri Jeans
Abercrombie
Curve Love Mid Rise Capri Jeans

X Revolve Better Printed Super Slim
Free People
x Revolve Better Printed Super Slim

Arte Houndstooth Pants
Veronica Beard
Arte Houndstooth Pants

Babette Capri Pants
For Love & Lemons
Babette Capri Pants

Explore More:
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸