Wait, Is This 2010s One-and-Done Outfit Trend Making a Comeback?

I'm a Gen Z fashion person, but I remember the 2010s fashion era vividly. I used to wear rompers as a kid in the early aughts and moved onto its cooler counterpart in my teens, the jumpsuit. I'm talking about the auto shop–inspired ones with the little patch on the chest. I thought they were so cool at the time, as did everyone else, but people eventually phased them out and moved on to the next trend.
Over a decade later, the always impeccably dressed Anne Hathaway has reminded me of those days when I would just throw on an entire outfit in one sweep. She was just spotted in NYC while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, wearing a white long-sleeve jumpsuit with a patch on the side (similar to my aforementioned one-piece), which she paired with printed flats. And just like that, I'm newly inspired to rediscover my love of jumpsuits in 2025. While a jumpsuit may seem one-dimensional, they're quite versatile, as you can style them in a relaxed manner, like Hathaway, or dress them up with heels. Given Hathaway's influence, I predict that they'll be everywhere by fall.
If you want to jump back into the 2010s along with Hathaway, keep scrolling to find a jumpsuit to just throw on and go.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.