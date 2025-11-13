Apatow, who accessorised her outfit with a Tory Burch tote and flats, wore a burgundy striped sweater and dark-wash jeans. The sweater and denim color trends complement each other perfectly, but also make anything they're paired with look expensive. Burgundy continues to be everyone's go-to elegant color trend, and the dark-wash denim trend shows zero signs of fading (no pun intended). Wear them together and you look subtly trendy yet timeless and elegant.
I found a handful of burgundy sweaters and dark-wash jeans to wear together (including Apatow's exact pieces), so keep scrolling to add this supremely expensive-looking outfit combination to your fall and winter rotation.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.