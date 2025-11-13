This Sweater Color Trend Plus This Jean-Color Trend Is the Key to Expensive Looking Winter Outfits

Maude Apatow wearing a trench coat and striped scarf
(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)
If your winter outfit goal is to dress in a way that makes you look elegant and rich, same, and I have an idea for you—courtesy of Maude Apatow. Apatow was just spotted in Los Angeles (a likely place for her to be). And the outfit she wore was the perfect example of how to look as elegant as possible this fall and winter; it's all about the colors she paired together.

Apatow, who accessorised her outfit with a Tory Burch tote and flats, wore a burgundy striped sweater and dark-wash jeans. The sweater and denim color trends complement each other perfectly, but also make anything they're paired with look expensive. Burgundy continues to be everyone's go-to elegant color trend, and the dark-wash denim trend shows zero signs of fading (no pun intended). Wear them together and you look subtly trendy yet timeless and elegant.

I found a handful of burgundy sweaters and dark-wash jeans to wear together (including Apatow's exact pieces), so keep scrolling to add this supremely expensive-looking outfit combination to your fall and winter rotation.

Maude Apatow wearing a burgundy striped sweater with dark denim jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Maude Apatow: Staud Gemma Cashmere Sweater ($425); Still Here Cool Jeans ($285); Tory Burch Romy Tote ($595) and Reva Travel Ballet Flats ($225)

Get the Look

Shop More Burgundy Sweaters

Shop More Dark-Wash Jeans

