The First Step to Dressing Like a Parisian This Fall: Wear This Pant Trend With Your Going-Out Tops

We're on the cusp of fall. For some, that means it's back-to-school season; for others, it signifies the return of fashion month. But I associate this time of year with something a bit different: prestige television's comeback tour. No offense to all the fun TV shows that aired over the summer, but there's nothing quite like a September premiere. Thanks in no small part to the cast's stylish press tour, The Morning Show is high on my list of must-watch programs this month.
Promoting the fourth season of the Apple TV+ show, Marion Cotillard wore a glittery tank top and black wide-leg pants, both from the Chanel Resort 2025 collection. Instead of wearing jeans and a nice top for your next going-out outfit, why not emulate Cotillard and try flowy trousers instead? She's not the only French woman who approves of the trend—Jeanne Damas and Camille Rowe are also fans. Scroll down to see how all three women wear the pant trend and shop similar pairs for yourself.
How Three French Women Style the Pant Trend
On Marion Cotillard: Chanel Resort 2025 top and pants
