Every Going-Out Trend You'll See on the It Girls in 2025

If you're chronically online, chances are you've been unable to escape the conversation that's captivated the zeitgeist: clubbing culture. Even if you're not the type to spend all your time out on the town, it's hard to deny the influence that nightlife has had on pop culture as of late. Of course, there are other historical periods in which partying was a pivotal part of society—there's a whole era called the roaring twenties, after all! However, that impact shifted with the COVID-19 pandemic, which effectively put the party on hold when social-distancing measures were put into place worldwide. Only in the last few years have we begun to see nightlife play a more influential part in culture again—permeating everything from what's charting on the billboards to what's going viral in our social media feeds.

The latter has been particularly significant, as much of the cultural shift surrounding nightlife stems from viral discourse online. Who could forget the online debates that ensued after a video went viral on TikTok asking, "What happened to heels in the club"? For weeks, our feeds were filled with satirical dancing videos of people sporting "anti-club" shoes to the lyrics "stilettos, pumps in the club." And then, there were the recent calls for the return of "recession club music" as older pop songs from Pitbull, Nelly Furtado, and Timbaland trended on TikTok. Even beyond social media, we've seen nightlife become a central part of the more "high-brow" aspects of culture—refer to the critical acclaim surrounding Charli XCX's recent pop album, Brat, or the viral think piece about the need to party more in The Atlantic, or even the infamous rave scene in the recent film Babygirl.

With so many aspects of culture exploring, reinventing, and dissecting nightlife, it's no surprise that we've seen going-out attire surface in recent runway collections, too. Although we'll admit that it's pretty standard to see some eveningwear in every collection, it was as if designers took Charli XCX's line, "I'm your favorite reference, baby," as a call to action with their fall 2024 and spring 2025 collections. In fact, there were so many going-out trends that we felt compelled to sift through them all to determine which would shift what broader culture considers to be "club classics" in 2025. Ahead, we're breaking down the eight party trends that not only were prominent on the runways but also will be spotted at a bar, club, or social feed near you soon. Prepare to put on your preferred dancing shoes!

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Aniye Records S/S 25; Ann Demeulemeester F/W 24; DSquared2 F/W 25; Markgong F/W 24)

Nothing entirely embodies the cultural renaissance club culture has experienced in the last few years quite like the runway trend we're dubbing "3-6-5 party girl"—an overall disheveled aesthetic that gives the appearance that you've rolled directly from your bed to the bar (and back again). Whether you consider it one of the cultural implications of record-breaking inflation or the cultural phenomenon of the Brat album, it's safe to say that the F/W 24 and S/S 25 collections were all about embracing the messiness of going-out culture. It was less about maintaining some perfectly curated image but rather rewinding to the past to create runway looks reminiscent of the mid-2000s indie-sleaze aesthetic, with, of course, some contemporary updates.

A prime example of this would be Markgong's F/W 24 collection, entitled The Heartbreak Club, which featured the type of looks you'd imagine Carrie Bradshaw wearing after crashing out over the fact Big is going to Paris. Models sauntered down the runway looking like they had just left their lover's house after a long night—bottles of alcohol in hand, overflowing luggage in tow, with only a nightgown, sleep mask, and oversize coat on their backs. While Markgong's collection took the whole "crying in the club" meaning to another level, other runway shows tapped into the energy without being quite as literal. We saw other designers lean into the idea that their models had gone to the club after a cat nap by styling sleepwear and lingerie as going-out attire. (See: Ann Demeulemeester, DSquared2, and Aniye Records.) Each show was a reminder that being a party girl is a lifestyle, period.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: 3.1 Phillip Lim S/S 25; Brandon Maxwell S/S 25; The Attico S/S 25; Burberry S/S 25)

Unless you've been off the grid, the current cultural obsession with debating whether club culture is "dying" hasn't blindsided you. You've likely seen your fair share of tweets or TikToks discussing whether or not you should adhere to a dress code when you go out dancing for the night. No matter your opinion of the matter, designers made it clear with their F/W 24 and S/S 25 collections that the party dress code has been undone. No other going-out trend is more symbolic of that shift than the styling of sportswear and eveningwear together as a way to give eveningwear pieces a casual spin.

We saw that approach across F/W 24 and S/S 25 collections in the form of sequin gowns peeking out underneath oversize parka jackets and funnel-neck trench coats. (See Burberry's and Brandon Maxwell's spring shows.) Similarly, we saw a sheer-black feather gown styled with a yellow puffer jacket at The Attico's S/S 25 runway show. While at 3.1 Phillip Lim's spring show, we saw baggy denim shorts dressed up with black sheer blouses, cargo pants paired with crystal bra tops, and crystal fringe peeking out underneath oversize utility jackets. Each collection proved that while the jury may still be out about changes around club dress codes, their undoing is worth celebrating (at least when discussing these runway collections).

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: 16Arlington S/S 25; LaQuan Smith S/S 25; Sportmax S/S 25; Knwls S/S 25)

Oh, you thought the no-pants fashion trend would be left in the past? Think again. Long before the internet was beefing over what shoes to wear to the club, the girlies disagreed about whether or not the exposed-panty trend should ever come back—blame our collective trauma from the exposed-G-string trend that dominated the early '00s. Alas, no online "controversy" could keep this trend from returning a few years ago, especially as celebrities such as Kendall Jenner , Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid were spotted wearing their " panties out ." With every season since this trend's debut, we've seen it subtly evolve into something that no longer sends the internet into a tailspin. In part, the evolution of sentiments surrounding this formerly "risqué" trend can be partly attributed to the loss of the shock factor.

But it's also because we've seen designers shift from creating looks where the exposed panties were the focal point to taking a more "modest" approach to the look by experimenting with layering and textiles. Hot pants came in materials that didn't necessarily feel lingerie-adjacent. For example, 16Arlington's S/S 25 collection had briefs made from red leather snakeskin. Sportmax's S/S 25 collection dialed up the contrast of white briefs by styling them with a white fringe T-shirt and matching mesh pumps. If textiles weren't how designers aimed to make the exposed-panties trend more polished, they did so through layering. From Knwls to LaQuan Smith, we could see exposed bodysuits, thongs, and briefs peaking out underneath sheer gowns and catsuits, adding just the right amount of coverage. The looks proved that not only is pulling off the whole "panties out" look very possible but it's something worth celebrating.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Monse F/W 24; David Koma F/W 24; Louis Vuitton F/W 24; Rotate F/W 24)

Over the last few seasons, the shock factor around going-out clothing has been tied to how much skin each trend shows—e.g., cutouts, exposed G-strings, and even naked dresses. But who said all party trends had to be overly revealing to surprise us? Occasionally, a few things shake us to our core just because we could never imagine them coming back in style. Such is the case with the dress-over-pants trend. Considering how much this combo used to make us all cringe, it's almost confounding to see how dresses styled over pants have become—dare we say—cool again. Before you think we're seeing double, hear us out: Dresses styled over pants are primed for a night out on the town. Our case rests not merely on the fact that there were so many examples of the trend in F/W 24 and S/S 25 collections but on how designers made this "dated" styling hack look sophisticated.

For example, Louis Vuitton's F/W 24 show made the dress-and-pant combo feel contemporary thanks to the unconventional pairing of a semi-formal sheer sequin frock with black leggings, a matching bralette, furry mittens, and round-toe pumps. Similarly, we saw the same approach in Rotate's and Monse's fall collections. Sheer lace and billowing organza dresses were layered over relaxed black jeans and pleated black trousers. But possibly the chicest example of all could be found at David Koma, where an extra-long satin blouse was layered over black trousers, creating the illusion of a train—proving that this pairing can indeed be posh. Sure, dresses over pants won't make it onto everyone's 2025 bingo card, but the trend proves that the best party clothes are the ones that make us do a double take.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Andreadamo S/S 25; Michael Kors F/W 24; Courrèges F/W 24; The Attico S/S 25)

One of the hardest things about committing to going out isn't making plans but picking an outfit. Yeah, we all might initially love the idea of a night out, but the second we have to change into overly revealing clothing? Well, there's nothing more off-putting, in our humble opinion. Luckily, one trend will appeal to even the most indecisive dressers: asymmetrical necklines. In the last few seasons, we've seen a rise of designers swaying to one side (quite literally) by embracing the one-shoulder neckline throughout their F/W 24 and S/S 25 collections. We've seen the asymmetrical silhouette in every style imaginable, especially going-out dresses—e.g., Coperni's fall collection gave the classic black dress a cutting-edge feel through a sharp one-sided halterneck, a sleek body-con shape, and a finish of feather embellishments all over.

Similarly, we saw the black dress made sultrier in the form of a black chain-mail sheer dress with an asymmetrical neckline and prominent keyhole cutout at The Attico's spring show. While the neckline was an effortless way for designers to make the little black dress feel bolder, it wasn't the only classic eveningwear item reimagined in recent seasons. For example, at Michael Kors's fall show, the quintessential sequin gown was made far chicer thanks to the adaption of an asymmetrical neckline and decadent chocolate-brown color. While at Andreādamo, the staple synonymous with a night out (a simple black top) felt spicier because of a semi-sheer material that felt like it had been sliced up to create a relaxed asymmetrical silhouette. With so many variations of this neckline available across collections, there's no shortage of ways to embrace this trend in a way that will take the stress out of choosing what to wear for a special night out.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Balmain S/S 25; Theophilio S/S 25; Schiaparelli F/W 24; Monse S/S 25)

Sequin dresses have long been an unsung going-out staple because they can be worn for almost every occasion. Date night? Check. Drinks? Approved by the girls. Weddings? Brides love them. It's no surprise that the sequin dress carries over from season to season. But to say that designers sent any old sequin dress down the runway in recent seasons would be denying what anyone can clearly see for themselves—especially after scrolling through countless F/W 24 and S/S 25 images. Unlike previous versions of this perennial staple, designers played with our peripheral vision by using colors, opacity, and 3D appliqués to create what we're calling "shiny illusions." It wasn't just about slapping a few sequins onto a dress but embroidering them in a way that would create the appearance of real-life objects around them. In some collections, sequins were used to re-create images that felt more surrealist-leaning than literal.

Schiaparelli's fall collection was a prime example of this approach, as a floor-length gown was embroidered with black and brown sequins to re-create the shape of the female body. Similarly, at Monse's spring show, a simple slip dress was adorned with different colored fringe sequins, creating the illusion of a floral print from far away. Others used sequins more realistically to re-create exact depictions of their own world—including graffiti print covered in opaque sequins at Theophilio's spring show and even beads depicting the New York skyline in Staud's collection. The best example of all was the slip dresses spotted in Balmain's spring collection, in which sequin appliqués transformed into a lifelike re-creation of a woman's red lips. Each subtle tweak to the sequin dress reminded us that we shouldn't be so quick to overlook those more "basic" going-out staples, because they'll change how we see the world around us every so often.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Gucci S/S 25; Stella McCartney S/S 25; 16Arlington F/W 24; Rotate S/S 25)

One of the most surprising ways designers have spoken to the social unrest that is driving large swaths of the population to find solace in clubbing again wasn't through cutting-edge silhouettes or shades of Brat green. Rather, they channeled the "prickly" or "fringy" feelings by evoking the senses—specifically touch. Although all textiles are influenced by texture in some way, none are as tactile as fringe. While most might associate this trimming with festival fashion, it's become a pivotal part of collections over the past few seasons. Fringe has overcome its previous connotations as the cliché trend you wear to Coachella (no shade) because designers have found new ways to reinvent it by playing with form and fabrication.

With the former, we saw that reflected in the spring shows of Stella McCartney, Rotate, and 3.1 Phillip Lim. No longer were the decorations relegated to the hemline; crystal fringe was draped all over the body to highlight every aspect of the female form, resulting in some of the sultriest fringe pieces we've seen in a long time. But the creativity doesn't end there, as we also saw designers play with fabrics as a way to make fringe feel feistier—whether through creating fringe from tinsel, as seen at 16Arlington, or semi-shiny allover fringe at Gucci. By getting a bit craftier with their F/W 24 and S/S 24 collections, designers have channeled our collective desire to feel something again.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Kim Shui S/S 25; Christopher Esber S/S 25; Stella McCartney S/S 25; LaQuan Smith F/W 24)

Lastly, we'd be remiss if we didn't share a little something extra for the girls who are somewhat extra themselves—enter extra-long scarves into the chat. While you may associate the built-in scarf trend with the viral designer coats that cropped up all over social media in the last couple of years, it's unexpectedly crossed over into club culture. Across F/W 24 and S/S 25 collections, we saw designers use attached scarves and long cape details as a way to give traditional going-out silhouettes a little something extra. For example, a model jaunted around a ballroom wearing a silk bra top with a long attached scarf billowing behind her at LaQuan Smith's fall runway show (thereby giving the bra top a bougie update). But that wasn't the only going-out basic that was made a bit more sophisticated. The naked dress was elevated through an asymmetrical neckline that featured a long built-in skinny scarf tapered down the back at Christopher Esber's spring show.

Similarly, Kim Shui's spring collection made the little black dress feel sultrier with the addition of a sheer black train, draped off-the-shoulder neckline, and corset bodice. And then, there was Stella McCartney's spring collection, which adapted the evergreen embellished minidress by playing with draping, which bunched around the hips and shoulders to create a dramatically long train and voluminous bubble hemline. Although each runway look differed in approach, the through line seemed to be the designers' dedication to making occasionwear feel special again. The trend embodied so much of the driving ethos behind the entire club-rat aesthetic that's taken over: a "radical" desire to reclaim the elements of ourselves that may be labeled as "extra," "messy," or "bratty" in the hopes that we can learn to celebrate them.

