This Very Specific Look Will Be Majorly Trending This Fall—Here's How I'm Already Wearing It

I had grand plans for what I was going to wear in Copenhagen when I went at the beginning of August for fashion month. Originally, my plan was to re-create that recent image of Zoë Kravitz in a simple T-shirt styled with running shorts and kitten heels multiple times over. Everyone online kept saying the outfit reminded them of the iconic Carrie Bradshaw look of her wearing Adidas track shorts, a white peasant top, and little heels. And that's very true, but Kravitz's look also reminded me of the whimsical, weird way Scandi girls always mix the feminine with the masculine. I thought it would be the perfect fashion blueprint for my time in the Danish fashion capital.
Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. The finicky and rainy weather had other plans, and I quickly had to pivot to a more fall-appropriate wardrobe. Or should I say fall-adjacent? I still didn't have to layer on the sweaters yet—and I did get away with exposing my midriff for a singular afternoon—but I definitely had to think outside of the 90-degree box my mind had been dressing in for most of the season.
I decided I could use Copenhagen Fashion Week as a way to start to test out the aesthetic that I'm planning to really lean into come October in New York, which is that of a lacy bohemian witch. Much like everyone else right now, I'm deeply inspired by Chemena Kamali's Chloé and am already seeing signs that in the next couple of months, everyone you know will be wearing big pants with even bigger and more billowing tops. Lace won't just be an accent but something you'll want to be drowning in. Think funky fur, platform boots, long dangling charm necklaces, so much crochet, and maxi everything. It's going to be like the mid-2000s again, and I am so here for it.
Below, the four Copenhagen Fashion Week outfits I put together that have me fully ready and prepped for a boho-chic fall.
Look 1: A big skirt with lace accents, grounded with black sneakers and a white asymmetrical top
When I posted this look on my Instagram story, I had countless messages about the Free People skirt. It was, by far, my favorite piece I wore the entire week. The buttery yellow reminded me of the mounds of Danish butter everywhere, but I especially loved the lace layer underneath. I kept the look casual with Cecilie Bahnsen x Asics sneakers and a white asymmetrical sweater top. In my opinion, this is the perfect way to wear a hyper-pretty lace skirt if you still want to give it some edge that also feels casual enough to wear just about anywhere.
Free People
Summer Time Bad Fairy Skirt
Cecilie Bahnsen
Black Aria Sneakers
Aritzia
Gallery Top
Look 2: A voluminous top with lace-trimmed shorts and practical rubber rain boots
I love how big Cecilie Bahnsen tops are, and this one is always on repeat in my fall outfit rotation. The sleeves are big, and it has peplum, which can sometimes make it hard to wear with midi skirts, which are my go-to. Thankfully, these lace-trimmed Free People shorts helped create the perfect silhouette, and I've never felt more comfortable. Even though they are covered in bright lace, they're still fairly sporty, which also worked well with the vintage Chanel rain boots I wore almost every other day thanks to the forecast.
Free People
Made You Look Shorts
Cecilie Bahnsen
Black Brooklyn Blouse
Hunter
Original Tall Rain Boot
Look 3: A frilly lace button-down with a statement necklace and maxi denim skirt
I've been struggling to style maxi denim skirts for years now, despite my deep love for them. (This one by Free People is also particularly major.) They just feel like the quintessential wardrobe piece of the stylish main character in every early 2000s rom-com. I realized that the key is to wear a Victorian-era type blouse with tall boots to keep the look grungy without looking too much like an art teacher off-duty. Adding a chunky Chopova Lowena charm necklace is also always a great idea.
Free People
We the Free Piece of Work Denim Midi Skirt
Free People
Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top
Max Mara
Monogram Rain Boots
Look 4: A patterned crop top with an ethereal white skirt and tall black boots
I packed this pink gingham Prada crop top when I was feeling optimistic, but my positivity paid off on the one day it was in the high-70s and clear! I think finding the right skirt for a top that's barely a top can sometimes be a challenge, but this aptly named Show Stopper Midi Skirt by Free People seriously worked perfectly. It's also long enough to wear into the crisper weather when you're not too hot but not too cold—I ended up throwing on a light trench for the nighttime, and it all came together like a dream.