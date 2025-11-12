Hold the Leggings and Sneakers—This Is the It-Girl Way to Wear a Puffer for Winter 2025

Not too casual, not too dressy—this outfit is just right.

Elsa Hosk wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap, olive green puffer jacket, plaid scarf, black pants, and boots
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Happy almost puffer season to all who celebrate. Winter is on the horizon, and nothing will keep you warmer than a puffer jacket. But we all know both of these things, so let’s talk about what some may not know: how to style a puffer for winter 2025. Well, Elsa Hosk just showed us, and it doesn’t involve leggings or sneakers (the typical puffer-outfit elements).

Elsa Hosk’s Instagram account is an endless source of outfit inspiration, and she’s already posting chic winter looks. One that recently caught my eye included an olive-green Polo Ralph Lauren puffer jacket (which I now want). And instead of styling it in an ultra-casual way, she opted for more of an elevated look, which is perfectly on-trend for winter 2025. The key items were a plaid scarf and chocolate-brown corduroy pants. She looks like she could be on holiday in the English countryside but would look just as appropriate for a walk down the sidewalks of the West Village on a chilly day.

If you plan on wearing a puffer this winter, keep scrolling for Elsa Hosk outfit inspiration and to shop the chic look.

Elsa Hosk wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap, olive green puffer jacket, plaid scarf, black pants, and boots

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Elsa Hosk wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap, olive green puffer jacket, plaid scarf, black pants, and boots

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Polo Ralph Lauren Quilted Down Jacket ($498), Patchwork Scarf ($110), Cotton Corduroy Wide Leg Pants ($298), Polo Play Suede Tote ($598), Logo Cotton Twill Ball Cap ($60)

Get the Look

Shop More Puffer Jackets

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸