While jeans are one of the hardest-working pieces in my wardrobe, these "do it all" bottoms can start to feel stale. Even when styled with statement funnel-neck jackets and paired with trendsetting fringe details, their simplicity can feel repetitive, creeping up in nearly every outfit formula.
Instead of tossing my denim to the curb (I could never!), I turned to cool European women on Instagram for fresh inspiration. Within seconds, my feed was flooded with chic, elevated, and head-turning looks built upon three simple elements: jeans, heels, and sheer stockings. A few scrolls in, it was evident that tights under jeans are shaping up to be one of the hottest trends of 2026, and I understand why. For starters, it's a smart solution to chilly winter weather, providing a base layer that locks in warmth. Plus, it allows you to comfortably wear exposed footwear without freezing your toes. Unlike workout leggings and long johns, stockings are ultra-lightweight and virtually invisible, providing a second-skin feel without bulk, lines, or discomfort.
Beyond the sheer genius (no pun intended) of wearing stockings under jeans, this fashion hack adds extra oomph to even the simplest outfits. Whether styled with a classic oatmeal cardigan or brown cashmere sweater, the layer elevates winter accessorizing with added dimension and intrigue. Editor tip: You can even accessorize the accessory, adding an anklet or ruffled socks on top.
Revive your denim and slip into winter's most popular trend by shopping everything you need to master tights under jeans for 2026 below.
The Outfits
Style Tip: Reach for heels with straps to keep your shoes from slipping and sliding.
Style Tip: Wedged heels are genius for added stability and visual interest.
Style Tip: Flare-leg jeans secretly elongate the legs and balance proportions.
Style Tip: Coordinate the color of your shoes with an accessory up top for a cohesive look.
Style Tip: Show off your pumps and stockings with slightly cropped trouser jeans.