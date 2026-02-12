Have You Been On Anthropologie Lately— 19 Items Up To A Size 3X That Are Oh So Stylish

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
By
published
in News
Models wear anthropologie latest arrivals.
(Image credit: Anthropologie)

As we enter transitional weather season, I've been looking for versatile pieces that can be worn for more than one season. After browsing Anthropologie's latest inclusive-sized arrivals, I've been pleasantly surprised by quite a few of the pieces I found. I did what I do best and included a small curation of my recent favorite finds.

Suppose you're curious about what Anthropologie pieces I've included below, well, you'll have to keep scrolling. However, I'm not opposed to a little preview. Some standout finds include petitcoat lace pants, satin wide-leg pants, and an asymmetric sleeveless lace slip dress.