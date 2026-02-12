As we enter transitional weather season, I've been looking for versatile pieces that can be worn for more than one season. After browsing Anthropologie's latest inclusive-sized arrivals, I've been pleasantly surprised by quite a few of the pieces I found. I did what I do best and included a small curation of my recent favorite finds.
Suppose you're curious about what Anthropologie pieces I've included below, well, you'll have to keep scrolling. However, I'm not opposed to a little preview. Some standout finds include petitcoat lace pants, satin wide-leg pants, and an asymmetric sleeveless lace slip dress.
Anthropologie
The Juliet Cashmere Cardigan Sweater
Butter yellow still looks so chic.
Anthropologie
The Colette Striped Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants by Maeve
These striped jeans have a cool look.
Mare Mare
Petticoat Lace Pants
I've been wanting to try "bloomers" style lace pants.
Anthropologie
The Tilda Pull-On Wide-Leg Pants
There's something so elevated about a satin pant.
Anthropologie
The Delphine Sweater Twofer Mini Dress
Pair with tights and a tall boot during chilly weather.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Asymmetric Sleeveless Lace Slip Dress
Anthropologie
Lyrebird Lace-Trim Silky Shorts
Lace trim items are still trending in 2026.
Anthropologie
The Kayden Barrel Carpenter Jeans by Pilcro
Anthropologie
The Avery Linen Blend Stripe Twill Pants by Maeve
I'm a sucker for pinstripes.
Maeve
Smocked V-Neck Ruffle Top
Pretty polka dots and the cutest exaggereates
Maeve
Crochet Track Stripe Pant
Maeve
Lace-Trimmed Three-Quarter Sleeve Top
More elevated basics please.
Maeve
Smocked Short Sleeve Maxi Dress
The mocked torso is everything.
Pilcro
The Adi Pull-On Mid-Rise Flare Jeans
Perfect for casual vibes.
By Anthropologie
Ruched Sleeveless Knit Maxi Dress
I love the bit of metal hardware.
Anthropologie
The Reese Smocked Denim Pull-On Midi Skirt
These have a fun vintage vibe.
Maeve
The Clara Scarf-Neck Printed V-Neck Cami