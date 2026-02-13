ICYMI, Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is on now through February 18. I've already taken advantage of Korean skincare products and French pharmacy essentials, but now, I'm turning my attention to its fragrance section. Because, while perusing said sale, I was shocked to see multiple designer perfumes on sale. And not just any designer perfumes, but some very underrated ones (in my humble opinion). I'm talking about forever favorites from Giorgio Armani, low-key Londoner scents from Burberry, and sophisticated creations from Ralph Lauren. Yep, two-day shipping isn't fast enough! Ahead, see all 10 on-sale scents.
I feel like this perfume doesn't receive nearly as much internet hype as other designer scents, and that's a shame, because the floral-woody concoction is my top pick for a sophisticated, daily perfume. Its top notes are soft and sweet—think bergamot and orange blossom. The middle notes lend a certain timelessness (I'm looking at you, tuberose!), and finally, the base notes of cedarwood and vanilla offer a warm, grounding quality. I find it to be utterly elegant, which is why I wear it constantly. I wasn't kidding when I said it's the perfect daily perfume.
This is one of the most underrated fragrances of all time...at least it is in my book. It might not sound all that special with popular notes like rose, jasmine, and pink peppercorn, but trust me, it is. Fresh, floral, and balanced, it has strong signature-scent potential, and it's as timeless and anti-trend as Ralph Lauren's fashion aesthetic. I've said it before and I'll say it again: If there's one thing I'm going to put my Prime account to good use for ahead of Valentine's Day, it's this.
RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES
Beyond Romance Eau De Parfum
Notes: Rose, raspberry coulis, black vanilla
This is like the previous perfume's sultry, spontaneous alter-ego. The sophistication of the original Ralph Lauren Romance is still there, but it's deeper and made more mysterious with the addition of juicy raspberry and black vanilla. If you tend to veer towards fruity scents, this one's for you.
Viktor&Rolf
Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid
Notes: Orchid, red vanilla, vine peach accord
Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb is an iconic scent that many beauty editors have been intimately familiar with since the early to mid-2000s. (The original elixir debuted in 2005). Well, I love nostalgia, especially if it comes with a twist, which is why I was excited to see this perfume a part of Amazon's sale section. With notes of orchid, red vanilla, and peach, it's a floral-fruity scent that gives "daring"—even "carnal"—rather than innocent.
BURBERRY
Classic Eau De Parfum
Notes: Blackcurrant, green apple, jasmine, musk, vanilla.
If you know me, you know I love a green apple scent, but only if it's done well. If it smells too immature or artificial, like a green apple-flavored lollipop, I'm out. However, if it smells like a freshly sliced Granny Smith and is balanced with other, sophisticated notes, I'm absolutely in. I find that *good* green apple scents have a crisp quality, like a fresh spring breeze. They smell clean and elevated. Burberry's Classic Eau De Parfum is exactly that. The green apple is balanced by juicy blackcurrant, sophisticated jasmine, earthy musk, and creamy vanilla. It's divine.
Calvin Klein
Euphoria Eau De Parfum
Notes: Pomegranate, black orchid, lotus blossom, mahogany wood
It's not often that pomegranate receives top billing in a designer fragrance, which makes Calvin Klein's Euphoria Eau de Parfum exceptional. Bold, rich, and juicy, I can almost imagine the dark red pearls of a pomegranate glistening in the light. Creamy black orchid, aquatic lotus blossom, and grounding mahogany wood round it out. I can see this being a newfound favorite to the uninitiated (ahem, Gen Z). BTW, it was also launched in 2005...so it's basically vintage.
Juicy Couture
Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum
Notes: Mandarin, gardenia, caramel, amber
Speaking of nostalgic fragrances of yesteryear, is there anything more recognizable to a millennial than Juicy Couture's Viva La Juicy? It takes me back to bedazzled flip phones, watching The Simple Life on TV, and wearing a velour tracksuit (duh). This was one of the first fragrances I bought, and honestly, I love it just as much as I did back then. Its fruity-floral scent is bright, bold, and flirtatious, and to me, it's as relevant now as it was back then.
Armani Beauty
Sì Passione Eau De Parfum
Notes: Pear, blackcurrant nectar, Damascena rose, jasmine, black tea
My sister and I both count Armani Beauty's original Sì Eau de Parfum as one of our favorite designer scents...well, ever. So when the brand debuted Sì Passione, we didn't have high hopes. (If it's not broke, don't fix it, right?) However, it's equally as good...if you like fruity-floral fragrances, that is. The fruit notes come first (pear and blackcurrant), but they're quickly followed by elegant rose and jasmine. It's confident, passionate, yet somehow delicate, too.
BURBERRY
London Eau De Parfum
Notes: Honeysuckle, jasmine, peony, and sandalwood
Burberry's London Eau de Parfum was intended to be a "modern, yet elegant scent which captures and celebrates the city of London." It features exquisitely soft notes—honeysuckle, jasmine, and peony to be specific. It smells like a light breeze winding through a prim, English garden. Light, fresh, and floral, I have yet to find a single person who doesn't love it.
Mugler
Alien Goddess Eau De Parfum
Notes: Bourbon vanilla, Italian bergamot essence, jasmine grandiflorum
This is a classic solar fragrance. If you're unfamiliar with that term, I got you. A solar fragrance mimics the warmth of the sun and is often described as "sun-kissed," "tropical," or "bright." This one achieves that with bourbon vanilla, bergamot, and jasmine. It smells like an expensive vacation spent in a lush, tropical locale.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.