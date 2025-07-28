Put Down the Black and White Pants—This Is the Richer Color You Didn't Know You Needed

It takes a lot for fashion people to stray from their classic black or white wardrobe staples, especially when it comes to something as foundational as a pair of trousers. But once in a while, a black-pant alternative emerges that's so strong it manages to knock them down a few rungs. Such is the case with the arrival of the latest trouser alt, brown pants. From rich espresso to nutty chestnut, shades of brown have emerged as a leading color trend in 2025 and, as such, have been infiltrating the wardrobes of chic women everywhere.
While I'm not saying black pants are over, because they truthfully never will be, but this wave of brown alternates is taking hold and putting them on the back burner in a big way. We're already seeing it play out not just in fashion-person circles but on the street, too, where even celebs like Jennifer Lopez are opting for brown leggings instead of black. Don't believe it's possible? Once you glimpse the brown-pants outfits up ahead, I think you'll agree they look far chicer.
During a recent outing, Kate Middleton was spotted not in her typical pair of wide-leg trousers but in a slim-fit and cropped style instead. Her color of choice? A rich chocolate-brown hue that paired flawlessly with a beige blazer and white sneakers.
Shop the look:
Ann Taylor
The Double Breasted Blazer in Pinstripe
Reformation
Kumquat Pant
Uniqlo
Smart Ankle Trousers
Veja
Campo Sneakers
All summer, fashion people have been tapping into this season's "lazy luxury" trend and prioritizing drawstring pants to do so. The staple may ooze effortlessness and ease but paired with a ruched top—in chic coordinating brown tones, no less—it looks equal parts cool and low-key.
Shop the look:
MANGO
Frilly Top With With Jewel Detail
MANGO
Lyocell Wide Leg Pants With Drawstring
Marge Sherwood
Off-White Soft Bowling Bag
In the '90s, simplicity and understated style were the hallmarks, and a pair of brown trousers was a staple in many of the best closets back then, making a pair of chestnut-hued tailored trousers a must-have item for anyone looking to emulate the era's minimal vibe. In fact, double down on it by styling them with '90s-coded items like kitten-heel mules and a sleeveless turtleneck.
Shop the look:
Aritzia
Bare Cashmere Crew Sweater Vest
MANGO
Straight-Fit Linen Suit Pants
Steve Madden
Cary Heeled Sandal
As with any color trend, it'll naturally look so pulled-together when styled in a monochrome outfit. Brown gives a fresh update to a fashion-person uniform, the relaxed pantsuit, and styled with classic black loafers, the color becomes that much more approachable.
Shop the look:
Almina Concept
Oversized Double Button Blazer
MANGO
Pleated Straight Leg Pants
G.H.BASS
Weejuns® Penny Loafer
Rich chocolate brown may seem at first glance to be a wintry hue, but according to the chic people in Paris, it's actually a much more advanced approach to summer dressing than your typical white and ivory tones. Try a crochet top and flat sandals to give brown trousers an instant vacation feel (in or out of the city).
Shop the look:
ME+EM
Asymmetric Cotton Crochet Vest
Lioness
La Quinta Pants
ZARA
Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Ornament
Coach
Brooklyn Bag
Black accessories may be the default for other looks, but brown outfits call for something softer. White accessories like heeled sandals and ivory bangles complement the brown tones especially well here.
Shop the look:
Zara
Satin Effect Halter Top
Sezane
Camillo Trousers
Heaven Mayhem
Cove Bangle
Jeffrey Campbell
Frame Sandal
Satin trousers have become one of the top pant trends of 2025 because their lustrous finish is synonymous with the quiet-luxury look. They're also easy to wear and comfortable, making them an ideal entry point into wearing the color—it just doesn't get any more "wealthy"-looking than the combination of the fluid silhouette and deep espresso hue.
Shop the look:
Jenni Kayne
Foster Cotton Sweater
DISSH
Nikki Bitter Choc Satin Bias Pant
PAIGE
Wren Slingback Pump
Black jeans serve a specific role in our wardrobes, and that is to strike the balance between casual and elevated, but we'd argue that brown jeans accomplish the same goal but do it in a much more current and on-trend way. Next time you're looking for a blue-jeans alternative, reach for a pair in a nutty brown shade and style them as you would your classics—a leather jacket and easy flats is a great jumping-off point.
Shop the look:
Levi's
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
LIONESS
Anchor Jeans
UGG
Tasman Ii Slipper
Brown is a warmer color, and as such, it pairs best with gold accessories. Whether you use a gold-clasp belt to add shape and interest over a brown dress or simply feed one through the belt loops of a pair of brown trousers, a touch of gold hardware complements the color so well.