I'm a Mom of Two Who Works in NYC—These Are the 9 Key Shoe Styles in My Closet

Tessa Faye O'Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses, specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.
After the birth of my second daughter, I came back from maternity leave, and my first week back to reality was a business trip for an event. I started packing and couldn’t put any outfits together because I didn’t have the right shoes for what I was going for. In all honesty, coming back from maternity leave was hard enough, and then to feel like I couldn’t put a decent outfit together that felt good… (Real ones know!) Clothes strewn all over the floor, definitely crying, I vowed that I would be getting my shoe game together. I love clothes but have never been one to collect shoes; I've always being more partial to sweatersor jackets. My go-to has always been Birkenstockclogs thrown on in a pinch, but as I was determined to feel more put together, it was time to address what was missing: a lineup of shoes for work that I could count on. On top of that, working in New York City added a layer to the project: I wanted shoes that were cute and comfortable—that I could run around to meetings in but also feel like myself.
While I'm still very much on this journey, in searching the right shoes that can mix and match with multiple pieces, I found I could elevate what I was wearing and more easily get dressed in the morning. Being able to find some must-have classic styles has alleviated 75% of my stress in getting ready, and I’m not sure why I didn’t have this realization sooner. Ahead, my current roundup for winter.
Flat, Brown (Semi-Pointy) Boots
Dare I say these Tony Bianco boots saved me (dramatic, I know!). Having a brown boot that is flat but still chic in a chocolate brown suede has been the biggest upgrade to my wardrobe. Easy to throw on under jeans or peek out of trousers, it goes great with any color and makes me feel instantly put together.
Adidas Sneakers
Nothing has saved me more on a rainy day than a variety of Adidassneakers that don’t make an outfit feel too casual, as you can dress up appropriately. It is now becoming a problem that I can never have enough sneakers.
Thick-Soled Boots
A friend recommended these chunky Alexander McQueen ones, and at first opposed, I’ve come to see the magic in their ways. Good for winter weather but still elevated, they are comfortable and have been my go-to on many a snow day trekking into the city. Depending on what color suits you, there’s a variety of black or brown boots that would fit any need. A good alternative is Blundstone’s, which I wear often on the weekend.