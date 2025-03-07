Amal Clooney Just Made Thigh-High Boots Look Elegant and Effortless

I'll admit it: I'm not a very adventurous dresser. I have plenty of experience writing about bold runway trends and daring celebrity outfits, but I'm less familiar with actually wearing them. If something could be described as cumbersome, tricky to style, or controversial, it's probably not for me. That said, there's one item I've sidelined in the past that I'm suddenly ready to try, thanks to Amal Clooney: thigh-high boots.

While out in New York City with her husband, George Clooney, Amal was photographed wearing a winter-appropriate gray minidress with a matching coat. Her boots, which rose halfway up her thighs, definitely took center stage (although I love her Stella McCartney handbag, too). These shoes aren't the easiest to pull off, but Amal made it look completely effortless and elegant. Would you expect anything less from her?

Scroll down to see her newest outfit and shop pieces to re-create it.

Amal Clooney wears a gray mini dress with thigh-high boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Amal Clooney: Stella McCartney Ryder Bag ($1650)

Re-Create Amal Clooney's Outfit

Soft Coat
ZARA
Soft Coat

I already own plenty of black and tan coats, so my next purchase will be a gray one like Amal's.

Cashmere-Blend Mock Turtleneck Dress
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Mock Turtleneck Dress

This dress is 90% wool and 10% cashmere.

Vanessa Bruno Suede Leather Thigh-High Boots
Vanessa Bruno
Suede Leather Thigh-High Boots

Vanessa Bruno is one of the most underrated French brands.

Ryder Logo-Embossed Embellished Textured Vegan Leather Tote
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Ryder Logo-Embossed Embellished Textured Vegan Leather Tote

Amal's exact bag is now on my wish list.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

