I'll admit it: I'm not a very adventurous dresser. I have plenty of experience writing about bold runway trends and daring celebrity outfits, but I'm less familiar with actually wearing them. If something could be described as cumbersome, tricky to style, or controversial, it's probably not for me. That said, there's one item I've sidelined in the past that I'm suddenly ready to try, thanks to Amal Clooney: thigh-high boots.

While out in New York City with her husband, George Clooney, Amal was photographed wearing a winter-appropriate gray minidress with a matching coat. Her boots, which rose halfway up her thighs, definitely took center stage (although I love her Stella McCartney handbag, too). These shoes aren't the easiest to pull off, but Amal made it look completely effortless and elegant. Would you expect anything less from her?

On Amal Clooney: Stella McCartney Ryder Bag ($1650)

Re-Create Amal Clooney's Outfit

ZARA Soft Coat $90 SHOP NOW I already own plenty of black and tan coats, so my next purchase will be a gray one like Amal's.

H&M Cashmere-Blend Mock Turtleneck Dress $179 SHOP NOW This dress is 90% wool and 10% cashmere.

Vanessa Bruno Suede Leather Thigh-High Boots $285 SHOP NOW Vanessa Bruno is one of the most underrated French brands.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Ryder Logo-Embossed Embellished Textured Vegan Leather Tote $1650 SHOP NOW Amal's exact bag is now on my wish list.