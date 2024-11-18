Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The new baby will join older brother Cy, who is three months shy of his third birthday. Lawrence's maternity style was excellent the first time around and I have a feeling her second pregnancy will be no different. Case in point: the stellar outfit she wore to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress that proudly displayed her baby bump. Ana Khouri jewelry and Manolo Blahnik shoes completed the look. I adore the divine draping and the gold accents, but my favorite part of the ensemble was the gown's rich chocolate-brown color. The hue has been surging in popularity this fall and shows no signs of slowing down. If you already have enough LBDs in your closet, why not try a brown one? Elegant women the world over are already on board, after all. Scroll down to see Jennifer Lawrence's newest red carpet look and shop the color trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Bottega Veneta dress, bag, and earrings; Ana Khouri jewelry; Manolo Blahnik shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence has never looked better.

Shop My Favorite Chocolate-Brown Pieces

ZARA Draped Midi Dress $50 SHOP NOW Zara hit the nail on the head with this $50 draped dress.

Reformation Josefina Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW Sweater dresses are must-haves for fall.

SIR Alessia Draped Jersey and Satin Maxi Dress $650 SHOP NOW I love this mix of materials.

Anthropologie The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress $148 SHOP NOW This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Reformation Cari Dress $298 SHOP NOW The draping on this dress is gorgeous.