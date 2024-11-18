Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Color Trend Elegant Women Are Buying Instead of Black
Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The new baby will join older brother Cy, who is three months shy of his third birthday. Lawrence's maternity style was excellent the first time around and I have a feeling her second pregnancy will be no different. Case in point: the stellar outfit she wore to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17.
Styled by her longtime collaborator Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress that proudly displayed her baby bump. Ana Khouri jewelry and Manolo Blahnik shoes completed the look. I adore the divine draping and the gold accents, but my favorite part of the ensemble was the gown's rich chocolate-brown color. The hue has been surging in popularity this fall and shows no signs of slowing down. If you already have enough LBDs in your closet, why not try a brown one? Elegant women the world over are already on board, after all. Scroll down to see Jennifer Lawrence's newest red carpet look and shop the color trend for yourself.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Bottega Veneta dress, bag, and earrings; Ana Khouri jewelry; Manolo Blahnik shoes
Jennifer Lawrence has never looked better.
Shop My Favorite Chocolate-Brown Pieces
