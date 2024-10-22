Jennifer Lawrence Wore Her Favorite Casual Outfit Trend After Announcing Her Second Pregnancy

Jennifer Lawrence just announced the happy news that she and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child. She was photographed in L.A. following the news, and her maternity style is already on display. And well, thus far she’s staying true to her usual casual style.

Lawrence’s off-duty style is known for being relaxed and effortless, and one of her favorite outfit formulas is a pair of pull-on pants, oversized button-down shirt, and flat shoes shoes as mules or sneakers. She’s been photographed wearing this look time and time again. For this particular fall day, Lawrence opted for a butter yellow shirt from the insider-y label Bode, a pair of loose black pants, and flat black leather mules. If I had to guess, it’s an outfit we’ll see Lawrence wearing well into her pregnancy.

Keep scrolling to see Lawrence’s post-baby announcement look, past examples of the easy outfit formula, and of course, shop it for yourself.

Lawrence Wearing the Outfit This Week

Past Examples of the Outfit Trend

Shop the Outfit

