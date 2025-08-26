From Trainers to Heels, These Are the Best Shoes to Wear With Barrel Leg Jeans

I have a confession to make: I absolutely love jeans. In fact, I would be embarrassed to admit just how many pairs I own. And while, of course, straight-leg and wide-leg pairs are often the ones I reach for most, in recent months barrel leg jeans have quickly become my new go-tos. With their curved seams and sculpted silhouette, they strike the perfect balance between relaxed and polished, which makes them surprisingly easy to dress up for work or evening events, as well as down for the weekend.
The secret, I’ve found, is all in the shoes. Off-duty days call for trainers or ballet flats, while post-work I elevate then with strappy sandals or kitten heels. Once the weather turns, ankle boots and loafers step in to keep the look sharp and are perfect for the office. And while barrel jeans may feel like a trend piece, you can trust that they’re here to stay. With the right footwear, they’ll see you through every season while keeping your denim game firmly ahead of the curve.
So, scroll on to see my definitive list of the best shoes to wear with barrel jeans now and for many seasons to come. You're welcome!
The Best Shoes to Wear With Barrel-Leg Jeans:
Trainers:
Style Notes: Barrel leg jeans deliver comfort and style, so it makes sense to team the popular denim style with a pair of equally comfy trainers. While barrel legs can be worn with chunky Asics, or timeless New Balance trainers, I particularly like how Aimee Song opted for a tonal yet textured look as she matched her camel coloured barrel jeans with Miu Miu's Plume Suede Trainers.
Shop the Look:
Jacquemus
The Tennis Sneakers
Suede trainers have been dominating the pavements in recent months thanks to Miu Miu and Alohas. While brown tones are hugely popular, you can't go wrong with a soft neutral hue to complement any look.
H&M
Suede Trainers
Keep your look warm and tonal with a tan suede shoe that will complement all outfits. Plus, these look more expensive than the £64.99 price tag!
Reformation
Terra Sneaker
We can't decide between the Rum Suede, Ruby Suede or Mist Suede colours.
Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Ballet pumps were the shoes I wore with every outfit in the early noughties. So I was thrilled to see them make a comeback and uphold its status as a versatile footwear item. The slip-on style can be worn with skirts, dresses, trousers and jeans, in the summer and the transitional seasons too.
Shop the Look:
ALOHAS
Rosalind Black Leather Ballet Flats
Not only are Aloha's shoes crafted from sustainable leather, but the pre-order option encourages responsible shopping and to minimise waste. I approve.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
When I think of ballet pumps these are exactly what spring to mind. The square toe are reminiscent of my former pointe shoes.
Vivaia
Round-Toe Satin Sneakerina
Ballet trainers - or as some say sneakerinas - are the next generation of ballet pumps I predict you will be adding to your wardrobe sooner than you think.
Thong Flat Sandals
Style Notes: When the warmer weather hits I am desperate to slip into sandals to let my toes breathe, but flip flops are no longer relegated to days at the beach or neglected poolside. In fact, they're an integral part of my everyday wardrobe to take me to the office, weekend brunches and running errands in the summer. The beauty of flip flop sandals is that they are comfy and compliment any look, including barrel leg jeans.
Shop the Look:
Proenza Schouler
Slash Flat Thong Sandals
Is it a sandal? Is it a flip flop? It's both. Marianne's exact sandals are selling out fast, though it's not surprising considering the unique style.
A.EMERY
Suede Flora Flip Flops
The suede strap are an elevated version of the classic thong sandals. You certainly won't want to wear these textured sandals poolside.
Havaianas
Havaianas Slim Square
Havaianas have made a big comeback this year with many wearing the slip on shoe for the day and night.
Pointed Toe Slingback Heels
Style Notes: Annemiek Kessels has proved that barrel jeans look oh-so chic for formal occasions, as well as casual dressing. Whether you're heading to the office or after work cocktails, marry your trusted oxford shirt, with the balloon-style denims and a pair of slingback heels for a sophisticated yet effortless look. It's classic, it's chic and a versatile look I will wear on rotation until the end of time.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Classic Leather Slingbacks Black
Slingbacks are back bigger than ever, but if you're shopping a style to see you through the seasons I recommend Totême's pointed toe style with a thicker heel strap that won't dig in (IYKYK).
Jil Sander
Leather Kitten-Heel Slingbacks 35
I have been eyeballing these slingbacks for months. They're the finishing touch to nail the old money aesthetic.
Toteme
Wedge-Heel Suede Slingbacks Black
Opt for a slingback wedge if you don't feel sturdy on your feet in a stiletto heel.
Heeled Ankle Boots
Style Notes: A heeled boot will always have a place in my wardrobe because it's a happy medium between a flat boot and a heel. So, if you feel like a barrel leg swamps your body, a slight elevation may help you to feel confident in the style. Like Eliza, team your barrel jeans with a fitted T-shirt and heeled boots for casual yet cool spring days, or add a knitted jumper when the temperature drops come the winter months.
Shop the Look:
Khaite
Suede Ona Ankle Boots 55
Yes, there's a place in your shoe-drobe for brown trainers and brown suede boots. In the name of Nancy Sinatra, these boots are made for walking!
Reiss
Suede High Heeled Ankle Boots in Tan
The stiletto heel on these boots are a happy medium between heeled boots and stilettos - perfect for your girl dinner or date night.
MANGO
Suede Block-Heel Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
We need a pair of suede Western boots just as much as we need suede trainers, obviously.
Loafers
Style Notes: Who What Wear's Florrie did all the hard work for shoppers searching for the perfect pair of barrel jeans when she tried on a whole host of styles (thank you Florrie). One high street label that shone out to her was from Abercrombie & Fitch, which she teamed with a pair of on-trend loafers and a clean cut T-shirt. It's a polished look, without looking too 'done', which makes it ideal for the office and weekend brunches.
Shop the Look:
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers
These penny loafers have sold out so many times I've lost count. But they're finally back in stock.
H&M
Loafers
I plan on wearing these oxblood patent loafers for Autumn/Winter with a chunky knit and barrel leg jeans, of course.
Gucci
Women's Loafer Pump With Horsebit
If you are looking to nail the preppy look but like extra height on your shoes, these Loafer Pumps with a 5.5cm heel fit the brief.
Shop the Best Barrel Leg Jeans
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People truly has spoilt us with 19 shades of barrel jeans - it's almost one pair for everyday of the month.
PAIGE
Arellia High-Rise Barrel Jeans
A white jean is not for the faint hearted - or the clumsy girlies out there. But keep them crisp and you look instantly chic.
hush
Cordelia Barrel Leg Jeans
These mid-rise barrel jeans feature the signature horseshoe curve in the body of the leg, and stop just above the ankle so not to swamp the wearer with fabric.
AGOLDE
Luna Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
I personally love the two-tone dye effect of these jeans - look closely and you will see the dark denim wash on the barrel curve to contrast the washed front. This attention to detail goes a long way for me.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Horseshoe Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity know how to do denim, and do it well. In fact, it's the brand the majority of Who What Wear's stylish team rave about.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Barrel Jean
Florrie hailed Abercrombie & Fitch's Mid Rise Barrel Jean her favourite barrel jean because of its ankle-skimming length on her petite frame, the seam detailing that runs down the side, and its inclusive sizing too. But, this style is selling out fast.
Uniqlo
Jersey Barrel Leg Trousers
Not only are these barrel leg trousers available in five colours, as well as an extensive size range, you can get them tailored to ensure you have the perfect fit.
Maisie Bovingdon is a Freelance Journalist with over a decade of editorial experience, covering e-commerce, as well as fashion, beauty, health and travel features for leading publications such as Who What Wear, The Telegraph, Marie Claire, Woman & Home, Hello!, Glamour, Refinery29, Independent, and Evening Standard, among other titles. Throughout her career, she has interviewed an array of experts, including leading dermatologists, trichologists, doctors, stylists, brand founders, and multiple celebrities. Alongside her editorial projects, Maisie has also worked on copywriting projects for leading beauty brands, including L’Oréal Paris and Mason Pearson.When she’s not researching the latest fashion and beauty trends, or scouting unmissable deals, Maisie is often exploring, and testing, solutions for Trichotillomania, which she has experienced first-hand for over 15 years, and aims to help others battling hair and beauty concerns.If you can prize her away from her busy work schedule, Maisie can be found enjoying long muddy walks around Hampstead Heath with her family and friends, or venturing further afield to witness the best sunrises and sunsets around the world.