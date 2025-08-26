From Trainers to Heels, These Are the Best Shoes to Wear With Barrel Leg Jeans

From trainers to sandals and ballet pumps to slingback heels, these are best shoes to wear with barrel jeans, according to a fashion expert.

best-shoes-to-wear-with-barrel-jeans
(Image credit: @smythsisters | @florriealexander | @taffymsipa)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

I have a confession to make: I absolutely love jeans. In fact, I would be embarrassed to admit just how many pairs I own. And while, of course, straight-leg and wide-leg pairs are often the ones I reach for most, in recent months barrel leg jeans have quickly become my new go-tos. With their curved seams and sculpted silhouette, they strike the perfect balance between relaxed and polished, which makes them surprisingly easy to dress up for work or evening events, as well as down for the weekend.

The secret, I’ve found, is all in the shoes. Off-duty days call for trainers or ballet flats, while post-work I elevate then with strappy sandals or kitten heels. Once the weather turns, ankle boots and loafers step in to keep the look sharp and are perfect for the office. And while barrel jeans may feel like a trend piece, you can trust that they’re here to stay. With the right footwear, they’ll see you through every season while keeping your denim game firmly ahead of the curve.

So, scroll on to see my definitive list of the best shoes to wear with barrel jeans now and for many seasons to come. You're welcome!

The Best Shoes to Wear With Barrel-Leg Jeans:

Trainers:

best-shoes-to-wear-with-barrel-jeans

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: Barrel leg jeans deliver comfort and style, so it makes sense to team the popular denim style with a pair of equally comfy trainers. While barrel legs can be worn with chunky Asics, or timeless New Balance trainers, I particularly like how Aimee Song opted for a tonal yet textured look as she matched her camel coloured barrel jeans with Miu Miu's Plume Suede Trainers.

Shop the Look:

Ballet Pumps

best-shoes-to-wear-with-barrel-jeans

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: Ballet pumps were the shoes I wore with every outfit in the early noughties. So I was thrilled to see them make a comeback and uphold its status as a versatile footwear item. The slip-on style can be worn with skirts, dresses, trousers and jeans, in the summer and the transitional seasons too.

Shop the Look:

Thong Flat Sandals

best-shoes-to-wear-with-barrel-jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: When the warmer weather hits I am desperate to slip into sandals to let my toes breathe, but flip flops are no longer relegated to days at the beach or neglected poolside. In fact, they're an integral part of my everyday wardrobe to take me to the office, weekend brunches and running errands in the summer. The beauty of flip flop sandals is that they are comfy and compliment any look, including barrel leg jeans.

Shop the Look:

Pointed Toe Slingback Heels

best-shoes-to-wear-with-barrel-jeans

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Style Notes: Annemiek Kessels has proved that barrel jeans look oh-so chic for formal occasions, as well as casual dressing. Whether you're heading to the office or after work cocktails, marry your trusted oxford shirt, with the balloon-style denims and a pair of slingback heels for a sophisticated yet effortless look. It's classic, it's chic and a versatile look I will wear on rotation until the end of time.

Shop the Look:

Heeled Ankle Boots

best-shoes-to-wear-with-barrel-jeans

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Style Notes: A heeled boot will always have a place in my wardrobe because it's a happy medium between a flat boot and a heel. So, if you feel like a barrel leg swamps your body, a slight elevation may help you to feel confident in the style. Like Eliza, team your barrel jeans with a fitted T-shirt and heeled boots for casual yet cool spring days, or add a knitted jumper when the temperature drops come the winter months.

Shop the Look:

Loafers

best-shoes-to-wear-with-barrel-jeans

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Who What Wear's Florrie did all the hard work for shoppers searching for the perfect pair of barrel jeans when she tried on a whole host of styles (thank you Florrie). One high street label that shone out to her was from Abercrombie & Fitch, which she teamed with a pair of on-trend loafers and a clean cut T-shirt. It's a polished look, without looking too 'done', which makes it ideal for the office and weekend brunches.

Shop the Look:

Shop the Best Barrel Leg Jeans

Maisie Bovingdon

Maisie Bovingdon is a Freelance Journalist with over a decade of editorial experience, covering e-commerce, as well as fashion, beauty, health and travel features for leading publications such as  Who What Wear, The Telegraph, Marie Claire, Woman & Home, Hello!, Glamour, Refinery29, Independent, and Evening Standard, among other titles. Throughout her career, she has interviewed an array of experts, including leading dermatologists, trichologists, doctors, stylists, brand founders, and multiple celebrities.  Alongside her editorial projects, Maisie has also worked on copywriting projects for leading beauty brands, including L’Oréal Paris and Mason Pearson.When she’s not researching the latest fashion and beauty trends, or scouting unmissable deals, Maisie is often exploring, and testing, solutions for Trichotillomania, which she has experienced first-hand for over 15 years, and aims to help others battling hair and beauty concerns.If you can prize her away from her busy work schedule, Maisie can be found enjoying long muddy walks around Hampstead Heath with her family and friends, or venturing further afield to witness the best sunrises and sunsets around the world.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸