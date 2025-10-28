Victoria and JLo Have Me Convinced—This Shoe and Jeans Pairing Make Denim Look Most Elegant

I’ve never really thought of jeans as an elegant item. Chic? Certainly. Cool and effortless? Always. But refined and polished? Not quite. This week, however, I spotted denim outfits on Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham that have shifted my perspective.
After seasons of low-rise, slouchy and oversized silhouettes dominating the street style crowd, high-rise flares feels like a fresh offering. Channeling ’70s energy, both J.Lo and Victoria have reminded me that denim can, in fact, give you an elegant edge—provided you get the proportions and the shoe pairing just right.
With their structured, leg-lengthening fit and subtly exaggerated hems, these jeans carry a sense of intention that their baggier counterparts often lack. Rising high on the waist and flowing smoothly past the ankle, they create a sleek, sculptural line that instantly elevates.
Styling her flared jeans with tall platform heels, Jennifer allowed the denim to cascade uninterrupted to the floor, creating statuesque silhouette that, paired with her romantic ruffled blouse and beige blazer, felt impossibly polished.
