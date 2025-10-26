Victoria Beckham Keeps Wearing These Jeans—I Spent All Morning Researching Them, and Now I Need a Pair

It’s no understatement to say that I wear jeans every single day. My colleagues can vouch for this—on the rare occasions they’ve spotted me in anything else, the reaction is nothing short of shock. Sure, this leans a little basic for a fashion editor, but jeans just feel like me.
While I’m devoted to denim, I’m not loyal to just one cut or wash. From straight-leg to wide, indigo to ecru, I like to keep my wardrobe varied. Still, despite owning almost every style imaginable, I’m always on the lookout for new-season contenders. How it hadn’t occurred to me before, I’ll never know, but I’ve realised that the Victoria Beckham Alina jeans are the missing piece in my denim collection.
As she's out and about a little more than usual at the moment, coinciding with the release of her new Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham has been on my mind a fair bit these past few weeks—and naturally, that sent me down a rabbit hole of revisiting her best looks. As a fellow denim devotee, I couldn’t help but notice one silhouette that she reaches for more than any others: the Alina Jeans (£390) from her namesake label. Worn time and again, they’re clearly her denim of choice, and I’m newly inspired to follow suit.
The Alina jeans feature patch pockets and a long, subtly flared cut that skims the floor. Often styled by Victoria with tall heels or boots, she allows the jeans to puddle at the ends for a fluid, leg-lengthening effect. A fresh alternative to the low-rise, baggy jeans that have dominated the mainstream for so long, this more refined style feels so much more in line with my winter styling mood.
Available in an array of washes—from rich inky blues (Victoria’s personal favourite) to elegant corduroy iterations—these high-rise, retro-leaning jeans are versatile enough to carry through every season. I can already see them paired with chunky knits now and billowy blouses come spring.
Ever inspired by Victoria’s refined take on everyday dressing, I’ll be adding the Alina jeans to my rotation immediately. Read on to shop the style below.
Shop the Victoria Beckham Alina Jeans
Victoria Beckham
Alina Stretch Jean In Mid Blue
This mid-wash shade of blue is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Victoria Beckham
Alina Jean In Washed Black
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Victoria Beckham
Alina Jean In Indigrey Wash
Style these with tall boots to make you legs go on and on.
Victoria Beckham
Alina Corduroy Jean In Indigo
In my opinion, there's nothing quite as chic as corduroy in winter.
Victoria Beckham
Alina Jean In Light Rinse
Style with a fresh white tee or pair this with a bright red knit.
Victoria Beckham
Alina High Waisted Jean
The slightly flared silhouette gives these a relaxed, retro feel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.