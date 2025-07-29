Gwyneth Paltrow's High-Caliber Shoe Trend Prevents LBDs From Looking Boring

When Gwyneth Paltrow isn't making satirical videos for disgraced tech companies, she goes back to her day job as the founder of Goop. I'm not sure exactly what's in her job description, but being well-dressed has to be one of the key criteria, right? Her outfits rarely miss, and her newest is no exception.
Yesterday, Reese Witherspoon shared a series of Instagram photos depicting her summer so far. My favorite pic? The one of her and Paltrow having a laugh together. Both women wore maxi dresses, but that's where the similarities between their outfits ended. Witherspoon opted for a lavender-and-white striped frock and thong sandals, while Paltrow went with a low-key black dress and yellow slides. Paltrow's shoes are past-season Miu Miu, so they're sadly no longer available, but they made me suddenly feel like I need a pair of colorful crochet sandals in my life. The combination of a fun color and interesting texture ensures that your outfit will be anything but boring. Scroll down to see the outfits in question and shop similar shoes.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.