From a French Architect to a Dutch Photographer, Cool Women Love Amanda Seyfried's Shoe-and-Dress Combo

I love a good book-to-screen adaptation. I recently watched Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning in All Her Fault, which was based on a novel of the same name by Andrea Mara. Obsessed is an understatement. Now, I'm waiting with bated breath for the upcoming film version of The Housemaid by Freida McFadden starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney. Even though we're over a month away from the December 19 release date, Seyfried has already quietly kicked off the press tour.
Luckily, that means we can expect a slew of great outfits styled by her longtime collaborator, Elizabeth Stewart. (By the way, Stewart is also the mastermind behind Elizabeth Olsen's and Viola Davis's wardrobes.) Most recently, Seyfried wore a gray Miu Miu A-line minidress with loafers and high socks. This specific dress-and-shoe combination is hugely popular with the street style set, including Paris-based architect Natalia Ostro Verza and Dutch photographer Iwana Cristal. Scroll down to see how all of these stylish women wear the look.
5 Ways to Wear a Mini + Loafers + High Socks
In Los Angeles, Amanda Seyfried wore a Miu Miu skirt and loafers with cute high socks.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.