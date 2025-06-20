From Head to Toe, This Is the Exact Summer Maxi-Dress Outfit L.A. Girls Are Wearing

Uniform dressing for the summer is something that even Rihanna is getting into. The heat is getting to the point where none of us wants to think about what we're going to wear extensively. The singer and Fenty-empire entrepreneur was spotted in Los Angeles recently wearing a look that's summer-friendly and stylish. Proving she’s quite possibly the coolest-dressed mom, she opted for a light-brown Saint Laurent strapless maxi dress and Puma Speedcat sneakers in the same color. She accessorized with a baseball cap and croc-leather Schiaparelli handbag.

A maxi dress, sneakers, and a baseball cap is a practical, easy look for summer, and it's one that the chic residents of L.A. are embracing right now. With a few gold accessories and a blinged-out Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, Rihanna's look was *chef’s kiss*. We all know Rih is the best for outfit inspiration, especially a high-low look, and this new summer uniform look is no exception. Keep scrolling to shop for your new chic summer uniform.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Rihanna: Saint Laurent Ruffled Dress ($3500); Puma Speedcat OG sneakers ($100); Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Watch ($60,300); Schiaparelli Keyhole Gym Bag ($7265)

Shop the Look

Shop More Maxi Dresses

Shop More Brown Sneakers