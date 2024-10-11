7 Flat Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe
As a Who What Wear editor, I study what European girls are wearing all day every day, and something I've noticed is that they love flat shoes. The reasons why are fairly obvious—many European cities are very walkable, but the road conditions aren't always ideal (think old, cracked sidewalks, hills, and cobblestone streets). While ballet flats and Mary Janes are obvious European-girl favorites, I've noticed a few other styles they're gravitating toward lately that are considerably fresher (not that Mary Janes and ballet flats are going anywhere).
From the luxe sneaker trend they're favoring to the specific loafer color that's dominating across the pond, these European-girl flats would make great fall shoe purchases no matter where you reside. And in case you are in the market for a new pair of flats, I searched the internet high and low and found the best bets for each trend. Keep scrolling to shop them so we can all catch up with the fashion girls in Europe.
Brown Loafers
Sorry, black loafers. Brown is the new It color for shoes, and European girls are fully on board. They lend a rich, elegant quality to any outfit they're paired with.
Shop Brown Loafers
Leopard-Print Flats
All things leopard print are huge in Europe this season, and that includes footwear. A pair of sleek flats is the perfect way to wear the trend.
Shop Leopard-Print Flats
Suede Sneakers
If you want to be comfortable and look chic, a pair of suede sneakers will lend the luxe look you desire. European influencers are embracing designer styles from Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten.
Shop Suede Sneakers
Pointed-Toe Slingbacks
Pointed-toe slingbacks are so wildly elegant that you may never feel the need to wear heels again.
Shop Pointed-Toe Slingbacks
Riding Boots
If English-countryside chic is the aesthetic you're going for, your next purchase should be a pair of riding boots. (Bonus points given for wearing them with a barn jacket.)
Shop Riding Boots
Boat Shoes
Thanks in large part to Miu Miu, boat shoes are having a moment. The loafer-adjacent style lends a casual, preppy vibe to an outfit.
Shop Boat Shoes
Mesh Flats
Mesh flats continue to be very popular among European girls, who often pair them with skirts.
Shop Mesh Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
