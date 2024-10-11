7 Flat Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe

As a Who What Wear editor, I study what European girls are wearing all day every day, and something I've noticed is that they love flat shoes. The reasons why are fairly obvious—many European cities are very walkable, but the road conditions aren't always ideal (think old, cracked sidewalks, hills, and cobblestone streets). While ballet flats and Mary Janes are obvious European-girl favorites, I've noticed a few other styles they're gravitating toward lately that are considerably fresher (not that Mary Janes and ballet flats are going anywhere).

From the luxe sneaker trend they're favoring to the specific loafer color that's dominating across the pond, these European-girl flats would make great fall shoe purchases no matter where you reside. And in case you are in the market for a new pair of flats, I searched the internet high and low and found the best bets for each trend. Keep scrolling to shop them so we can all catch up with the fashion girls in Europe.

Brown Loafers

Sorry, black loafers. Brown is the new It color for shoes, and European girls are fully on board. They lend a rich, elegant quality to any outfit they're paired with.

Shop Brown Loafers

Madewell The Grayson Penny Loafers in Turkish Coffee $168 SHOP NOW

Prada Triangle Logo Loafers $1200 SHOP NOW

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafers $268 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Collier Penny Loafers $90 SHOP NOW

Leopard-Print Flats

All things leopard print are huge in Europe this season, and that includes footwear. A pair of sleek flats is the perfect way to wear the trend.

Shop Leopard-Print Flats

Sam Edelman Cohen Pointed Toe Flats $150 SHOP NOW

Zara Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats $80 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Ruiz Loafers $100 $37 SHOP NOW

Toteme Everyday Calf Hair Slip-On Shoes $780 SHOP NOW

Suede Sneakers

If you want to be comfortable and look chic, a pair of suede sneakers will lend the luxe look you desire. European influencers are embracing designer styles from Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten.

Shop Suede Sneakers

Dries Van Noten Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $475 SHOP NOW

Adidas Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers $115 SHOP NOW

AUTRY Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $195 SHOP NOW

Nike Dunk Low Brushed-Suede Sneakers $135 SHOP NOW

Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

Pointed-toe slingbacks are so wildly elegant that you may never feel the need to wear heels again.

Shop Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

Massimo Dutti Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe $100 SHOP NOW

A.W.A.K.E. Mode Amanda Crystal Flats $675 SHOP NOW

Reformation Tammy Slingback Flats $268 SHOP NOW

By Far Yasha Sparrow Creased Leather Flats $390 SHOP NOW

Riding Boots

If English-countryside chic is the aesthetic you're going for, your next purchase should be a pair of riding boots. (Bonus points given for wearing them with a barn jacket.)

Shop Riding Boots

Mango Leather Boots with Decorative Buckle $270 SHOP NOW

Staud Dutch Tall Riding Boots $550 SHOP NOW

Reformation Nancy Knee Boots $448 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Penny Boots $200 SHOP NOW

Boat Shoes

Thanks in large part to Miu Miu, boat shoes are having a moment. The loafer-adjacent style lends a casual, preppy vibe to an outfit.

Shop Boat Shoes

Miu Miu Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers $975 SHOP NOW

Sperry Wells Boat Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Boast Boat Shoes $145 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Sag Boat Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Mesh Flats

Mesh flats continue to be very popular among European girls, who often pair them with skirts.

Shop Mesh Flats

Dear Frances Balla Mesh Ballerina Flats $445 SHOP NOW

Staud Alba Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats $350 SHOP NOW

Zara Mesh Bow Flats $50 SHOP NOW