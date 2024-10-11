7 Flat Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe

Allyson Payer
By
published
in Features

As a Who What Wear editor, I study what European girls are wearing all day every day, and something I've noticed is that they love flat shoes. The reasons why are fairly obvious—many European cities are very walkable, but the road conditions aren't always ideal (think old, cracked sidewalks, hills, and cobblestone streets). While ballet flats and Mary Janes are obvious European-girl favorites, I've noticed a few other styles they're gravitating toward lately that are considerably fresher (not that Mary Janes and ballet flats are going anywhere).

From the luxe sneaker trend they're favoring to the specific loafer color that's dominating across the pond, these European-girl flats would make great fall shoe purchases no matter where you reside. And in case you are in the market for a new pair of flats, I searched the internet high and low and found the best bets for each trend. Keep scrolling to shop them so we can all catch up with the fashion girls in Europe.

Brown Loafers

Sorry, black loafers. Brown is the new It color for shoes, and European girls are fully on board. They lend a rich, elegant quality to any outfit they're paired with.

Annabel Rosendahl wearing jeans and brown loafers

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop Brown Loafers

Madewell, The Grayson Penny Loafers in Turkish Coffee
Madewell
The Grayson Penny Loafers in Turkish Coffee

Triangle Logo Loafer
Prada
Triangle Logo Loafers

Ani Ruched Loafers
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers

Collier Penny Loafer
Open Edit
Collier Penny Loafers

Leopard-Print Flats

All things leopard print are huge in Europe this season, and that includes footwear. A pair of sleek flats is the perfect way to wear the trend.

Anouk Yve wearing a coat and leopard-print flats

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Leopard-Print Flats

Cohen Pointed Toe Flat
Sam Edelman
Cohen Pointed Toe Flats

Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats
Zara
Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats

Ruiz Loafer
Nordstrom
Ruiz Loafers

Everyday Calf Hair Slip-On Shoes
Toteme
Everyday Calf Hair Slip-On Shoes

Suede Sneakers

If you want to be comfortable and look chic, a pair of suede sneakers will lend the luxe look you desire. European influencers are embracing designer styles from Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten.

Emili Sindlev wearing suede Miu Miu x NB sneakers

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop Suede Sneakers

Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers
Adidas
Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers

Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
AUTRY
Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Dunk Low Brushed-Suede Sneakers
Nike
Dunk Low Brushed-Suede Sneakers

Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

Pointed-toe slingbacks are so wildly elegant that you may never feel the need to wear heels again.

Sylvie Mus wearing a white turtleneck and black skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe
Massimo Dutti
Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe

Amanda Crystal Flats
A.W.A.K.E. Mode
Amanda Crystal Flats

Tammy Slingback Flat
Reformation
Tammy Slingback Flats

Yasha Sparrow Creased Leather Flats
By Far
Yasha Sparrow Creased Leather Flats

Riding Boots

If English-countryside chic is the aesthetic you're going for, your next purchase should be a pair of riding boots. (Bonus points given for wearing them with a barn jacket.)

Amaka Hamelijnck wearing riding boots

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Shop Riding Boots

Mango, Leather Boots with Decorative Buckle
Mango
Leather Boots with Decorative Buckle

Dutch Tall Riding Boots
Staud
Dutch Tall Riding Boots

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boots

Penny Boot
Sam Edelman
Penny Boots

Boat Shoes

Thanks in large part to Miu Miu, boat shoes are having a moment. The loafer-adjacent style lends a casual, preppy vibe to an outfit.

Linda Tol wearing a pink sweater and boat shoes

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Shop Boat Shoes

Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers
Miu Miu
Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers

Wells Boat Shoe
Sperry
Wells Boat Shoes

Boast Boat Shoe
Jeffrey Campbell
Boast Boat Shoes

Sag Boat Shoe
Steve Madden
Sag Boat Shoes

Mesh Flats

Mesh flats continue to be very popular among European girls, who often pair them with skirts.

Anne Laure-Mais wearing red mesh flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Mesh Flats

Balla Mesh Ballerina Flats
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Ballerina Flats

Staud, Alba Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Mesh Bow Flats
Zara
Mesh Bow Flats

Mesh Sock Flat
The Row
Mesh Sock Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸