J.Law and Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Bag Color That Makes Any Casual Fall Outfit Look Rich

I can't be the only one who has found that the change of seasons and fresh need for knitwear are taking some adjusting to. Just as I'd got into my summer style stride, it was suddenly fall, and now, I need to remind myself how to look chic for the cooler months. Reluctant to be swallowed up in chunky knits and oversize jackets, I'm looking for ways to keep the sophistication of the past few months alive, and thanks to a handful of celebrities, I think I've decided upon the solution.

Right now, I'm calling on accessories to do the outfit elevating for me. Inspired by the chic handbag trend that I've noticed some of my favorite celebrities using to add polish to their casual looks, I'm officially in the market for a sleek burgundy bag this fall.

Having spotted Jennifer Lawrence call upon the chic accessory to refine her relaxed outfits, I'm hoping a burgundy bag can do the same for me. Wearing hers with a slouchy cardigan, a simple white tee, and relaxed black pants, Lawrence used a top-handle, croc-embellished burgundy bag to add some structure to her look. With an enviable collection of designer bags in her wardrobe, Lawrence is one of the first celebrities I look to for accessory inspiration at the turn of the season, and her crimson pouch has energized me once more.

Also choosing a handbag in a rich shade of merlot, actor Gwyneth Paltrow styled her Hermès Birkin with a relaxed V-neck knit and a pair of cropped, dark-wash jeans while in Paris this week. It may be a casual outfit, but Paltrow's chic hold-all instilled her outfit with the elegant energy she's so well-known for.

Nodding to the change of the season, the burgundy-bag trend taps into the rich color palette seen throughout nature at this time of year. When added to an outfit, the opulent tone helps inject depth, giving an outfit another layer of dimension. The trend appeared across a host of fall 2024 shows—including Chloé, Miu Miu, Jil Sander, and many others—affirming that this wearable shade remains as relevant as ever.

Another elite member of the burgundy-bag club is Sofia Richie Grainge, who tapped into the trend last month when she was spotted sporting a Hermès style across her body for a shopping trip in L.A. Perfecting hands-free parent life, the rest of her outfit was just as low-key as Lawrence's and Paltrow's looks, but her sophisticated bag choice made her ensemble feel all the more polished.

More than inspired to take on the trend myself, I've curated an edit of the best burgundy bags available to buy now.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY-BAG TREND:

By Anthropologie The Woven Mini Hollace Tote $90 SHOP NOW No one will believe this is Anthropologie.

ZARA Buckle Shoulder Bag $50 SHOP NOW This shoulder bag is perfect for daily styling.

MANGO Mini Shopper Buckle Bag $60 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 SHOP NOW A slouchy tote bag is classically elegant.

Little Liffner Pillow Pouch $575 SHOP NOW I love the subtle gold detail.

By Anthropologie Jennings Tote $108 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch $545 SHOP NOW So cute.

Marc Jacobs The Leather Medium Tote $450 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for everyday wear.

St. Agni Mini Bon Bon Suede Bag $210 SHOP NOW This elegant bag has jumped to the top of my wish list.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.