J.Law and Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Bag Color That Makes Any Casual Fall Outfit Look Rich
I can't be the only one who has found that the change of seasons and fresh need for knitwear are taking some adjusting to. Just as I'd got into my summer style stride, it was suddenly fall, and now, I need to remind myself how to look chic for the cooler months. Reluctant to be swallowed up in chunky knits and oversize jackets, I'm looking for ways to keep the sophistication of the past few months alive, and thanks to a handful of celebrities, I think I've decided upon the solution.
Right now, I'm calling on accessories to do the outfit elevating for me. Inspired by the chic handbag trend that I've noticed some of my favorite celebrities using to add polish to their casual looks, I'm officially in the market for a sleek burgundy bag this fall.
Having spotted Jennifer Lawrence call upon the chic accessory to refine her relaxed outfits, I'm hoping a burgundy bag can do the same for me. Wearing hers with a slouchy cardigan, a simple white tee, and relaxed black pants, Lawrence used a top-handle, croc-embellished burgundy bag to add some structure to her look. With an enviable collection of designer bags in her wardrobe, Lawrence is one of the first celebrities I look to for accessory inspiration at the turn of the season, and her crimson pouch has energized me once more.
Also choosing a handbag in a rich shade of merlot, actor Gwyneth Paltrow styled her Hermès Birkin with a relaxed V-neck knit and a pair of cropped, dark-wash jeans while in Paris this week. It may be a casual outfit, but Paltrow's chic hold-all instilled her outfit with the elegant energy she's so well-known for.
Nodding to the change of the season, the burgundy-bag trend taps into the rich color palette seen throughout nature at this time of year. When added to an outfit, the opulent tone helps inject depth, giving an outfit another layer of dimension. The trend appeared across a host of fall 2024 shows—including Chloé, Miu Miu, Jil Sander, and many others—affirming that this wearable shade remains as relevant as ever.
Another elite member of the burgundy-bag club is Sofia Richie Grainge, who tapped into the trend last month when she was spotted sporting a Hermès style across her body for a shopping trip in L.A. Perfecting hands-free parent life, the rest of her outfit was just as low-key as Lawrence's and Paltrow's looks, but her sophisticated bag choice made her ensemble feel all the more polished.
More than inspired to take on the trend myself, I've curated an edit of the best burgundy bags available to buy now.
SHOP THE BURGUNDY-BAG TREND:
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
That's It—I'm Only Wearing Net Shoes the Pamela Anderson Way This Fall
Pure genius.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kate and Lila Moss Wore the Rich-Looking Fashion Trend That Is Ageless and Chic
An elevated alternative to denim.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kendall Jenner Just Ditched Her LBDs in Favor of This Expensive-Looking Color Trend
A perfect choice for Paris.
By Eliza Huber
-
Laura Harrier's Paris Airport Outfit Achieved the Impossible and Made Leggings Look Fresh
Here's how.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Are Already Wearing 2025's Most-Wanted Jacket Trend
Meet fashion's next obsession.
By Eliza Huber
-
3 Very Elegant Color Trends Kendall Jenner Has Tried Since Going Blonde
Take note, blondes.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore the Biggest Leather Jacket Trend of Fall 2024
'Tis the season.
By Allyson Payer
-
Move Over, Sambas—Gwyneth Paltrow Wore My Fave $90 Nike Sneakers in Paris
Classic.
By Drew Elovitz