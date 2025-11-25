NYC this winter is no joke. It's only November, and I've never felt so cold in this city. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for a warm go-to outfit that's still chic. I simply can’t be dressed in a frumpy manner this winter. My mood board is full of good looks, but something is just missing for me. Thankfully, Cynthia Erivo stepped out in NYC recently in an outfit that made me gasp.
Erivo wore a brown fur coat over a white high-neck top, black balloon-style pants straight off the Altuzarra S/S 26 runway collection, and black leather knee-high boots designed by Christian Louboutin. Chic was the first word that came to mind when I saw this look. The combination of the sleek black leather boots in contrast with the brown fur coat had my creative juices flowing when thinking about winter looks for the next five months. I was in a slump, and this look brought back my fashion spark. Black leather knee-high boots go with everything, especially in the winter, but a brown fur coat makes the look even more elegant.
If you think so too, keep scrolling through to shop Erivo’s outfit and similar items for winter.
