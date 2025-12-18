I'm a Bag Person, and This Collection From the Label Fashion People Love Gets a Yes

When fashion people think about hats, there's a short list of go-to labels for cool and elevated styles. Yes, Janessa Leoné is on that list. Her hats have amassed a cult following among style-setters and celebrities because of their modern and forward nature. Given the appeal, Leoné has expanded her brand into a collection of apparel and handbags.
"I wanted to create bags that feel sculptural and intentional but effortless enough to live with every day. The focus was on timeless pieces that feel quietly special and personal, elevated yet completely natural once they become part of your life. It has been exciting to see people connect with the bags in such an organic, intuitive way, choosing them for how seamlessly they fit into real life rather than how loudly they announce themselves," Leoné said.
I am a bag lover. It's undoubtedly my favorite fashion piece, and I'm particularly into Leoné's fall and winter bag range. The silhouettes—ranging from a top-handle style to a slouchy design—are polished and wearable. Basically, every bag has the power to elevate even the most basic outfit.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.