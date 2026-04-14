L.A. Celebs Know That This Sneaker Trend Makes Jeans and a White Tee Look 10 Times Cooler

If you’re into outfit repeating, lucky you because the warm season calls for a new go-to uniform. Crisp white tees and blue jeans tend to be the main combination that fashion people wear around this time of year, and L.A.-based celebrities like Olivia Wilde are no exception. Wilde was spotted in the city wearing this exact uniform (with a navy button-down as an added layer), except her sneakers weren’t the usual white, gray, or black styles. Wilde wore a trend that was much more vibrant and a bit unexpected: bright yellow sneakers.
Her sneakers were the classic Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers made popular by Kill Bill, and her basic outfit looked instantly cooler thanks to the bold shoes. Other celebs such as Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid have also been spotted wearing the yellow sneaker trend, so it’s no surprise that yellow sneakers have made it back into the limelight for spring and summer.
If you’re looking for a sneaker trend that’s easy to style and makes your basic outfits look cooler, keep scrolling to re-create this look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.