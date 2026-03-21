If there's anyone I trust to dole out gym shoe advice, it's Dakota Johnson, who is regularly spotted around Los Angeles somehow looking cool and collected post-workout. Her uniform? A sports bra, a baseball cap, leggings, and Nike's V2K sneakers, a retro version of the beloved Vomeros, with a particular aesthetic focus on runners from the early aughts. She and Kaia Gerber both frequent the sleek option in its most classic colorway: white with silver and black accents. They toe (pun intended) that very fine line between technical and chic, supporting wearers during even the toughest fitness classes or long runs, all the while looking intentional enough to wear to Erewhon after or even a casual outdoor lunch.
There's just one problem for anyone interested in copying Johnson's fitness look: Her V2K sneakers are selling at a frighteningly quick rate. Just yesterday, every size was available. Today, a small handful of them are out of stock. By tomorrow, who knows? Every single pair on Nike's website could be claimed. Don't be that person who procrastinates and ends up disappointed. Keep scrolling to snag your size before it's too late.