Kaia Gerber Wore a Trench Coat Just Like a Parisian—With This '90s Skirt Trend

Looking Parisian for fall is all I want to accomplish this year. Those girls are just so effortlessly chic. Something fall always calls for is a trench coat; it’s as classic and necessary as fashion items get. What I love most about a trench coat is its laid-back (yet polished) essence, which is something a Parisian cool girl always evokes. I would love nothing more than to emulate that. I've been searching high and low for the perfect trench coat look to recreate, and inspiration struck once I saw Kaia Gerber's most recent outfit.
While out to dinner in L.A. this week, Gerber was spotted wearing a classic khaki trench coat over a simple trend that was huge in the ‘90s, and that French women love: a knee-length skirt. She completed her look with a Chanel flap bag and a pair of simple block heels that looked both stylish and comfortable. This outfit combination is truly Parisian girl-approved, as fashion-forward influencers from Paris have eagerly endorsed the knee-length skirt trend—especially with a trench, and I found the proof.
This combination is absolutely elite if you need an easy-to-copy outfit that feels Parisian, so keep scrolling through to recreate this outfit and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.