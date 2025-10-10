Is This Primary Color Trend the New Red? Kaia Gerber Thinks So

It’s no surprise thatred is still a very popular color trend. It provides the perfect pop of color for any outfit, and everyone who is into fashion knows it, but there's a new primary color trend that’s giving it some competition this fall, and Kaia Gerber just wore it in the form of a handbag. The color is cobalt blue.
While out in West Hollywood this week, Gerber carried a blue vintageChanel flap handbag to complement her monochromatic outfit, which consisted of a gray V-neck top, a gray skirt, and white ballet pumps. The choice of blue rather than red had the same eye-catching effect, and looked even more unexpected with herneutral outfit. Blue is a fitting color for fall and complements the gray tones of her look more than red would, in my opinion. Honestly, if Gerber is cosigning the cobalt blue trend, I trust it’s going to be another major color trend that might knock red out of its number one spot.
Other than bags, an easy way to incorporate cobalt blue into your wardrobe is via other accessories such as socks, hats, gloves, and shoes. If you’re in the market for a new bold color trend to experiment with, keep scrolling to re-create Gerber’s chic look and shop similar items.
