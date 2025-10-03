4 Simple Steps to Look Parisian This Fall, According to Solange Knowles

One thing fashion month will always do is give me tons of outfit ideas, especially the celebrity street style photos. I instantly add those looks to my seasonal mood boards. Since we’ve hit Paris Fashion Week, the final fashion destination, looking Parisian has been on my mind, but I’ve been a little stuck on how to achieve that aesthetic effortlessly. Solange Knowles found the solution in just four simple steps with her outfit formula: First, throw on some baggy jeans. Then, slip on a pair of pumps, layer a coat over a tank or T-shirt, and carry a mini bag.
Knowles’s Paris Fashion Week outfit outside of the Loewe S/S 26 show included a black long coat layered over baggy gray pants, a pair of classic black pumps from Loewe, and the fashion house’s praised Puzzle bag. The outfit was exquisitely assembled and looked so effortless that I, of course, had to add this outfit to my fall mood board, and I will be re-creating it from head to toe this fall. No need to overthink—looking Parisian just got easier. If you’ve been searching for outfit inspiration for fall, keep scrolling to re-create this look and shop similar pieces.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.