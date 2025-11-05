While scrolling through Instagram this afternoon, I noticed this outfit from one of my favorite content creators, Felicia Akerstrom. The initial image itself is wildly chic (showcasing an outfit she wore while in Paris), and as I kept scrolling through the gallery, the overall ensemble just really spoke to me. Naturally, I had to share it with you.
While simple in theory, focusing on elevated basics (aka, pieces I wear repeatedly), the look is easy yet striking in an effortless and modern way. Akerstrom opted for a longline trench, a grey sweater around the shoulders (perfect to then put on if it gets chillier), straight-leg blue jeans, loafers, and trusty accessories.
While I won't be in Paris anytime soon (I wish), I do plan on heading to New York City in a few weeks, and I'm currently in the Midwest, so you better believe I'm going to be wearing my own iteration of this look while out and about. The elevated and pared-down nature just works for anywhere when you want to look polished (without the fuss).
Keep scrolling to check out more of this stylish Paris outfit in question, along with shopping inspiration.
