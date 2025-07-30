Experienced Shoppers Are Styling Cowboy Boots With This Specific Denim Trend to Make Them Look Less Costume-y

Just because it's not Halloween or festival season doesn't mean fashion people have stopped wearing cowboy boots. It's quite the opposite. Every day this summer, someone new is stepping out in a pair, and most of the time, they're styling them with flowy maxi dresses to look polished. However, Kendall Jenner just made a case for styling cowboy boots with something other than a breezy dress—another way that doesn't look costume-y, and the secret to her look was frayed-hem denim Bermuda shorts.
Yesterday, Jenner posted several photos on Instagram from a recent trip. In one image, Jenner was standing in a grassy field, wearing a baseball cap, a striped button-down shirt, a tank top, low-rise denim Bermuda shorts with frayed hems, and distressed cowboy boots that reached mid-calf.
What makes frayed-hem denim Bermuda shorts and cowboy boots a perfect pairing is their contrast. The jean shorts offer an effortless vibe with their relaxed, baggy fit and lived-in look from the raw hem. Meanwhile, the leather cowboy boots bring a more structured, refined feel that balances the casualness of the denim nicely. That said, keep scrolling to shop the pieces to recreate Jenner's western look and explore more chic cowboy boots and denim Bermuda shorts.
Get the Look
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top
A great tank to stock up on.
Remade by Uo Levi’s
Denim Shorts
These denim shorts look like a pair you'd spend hours hunting for in a vintage store.
Sam Edelman
James Pointed Toe Western Boots
Sale alert!
Shop More Denim Shorts and Cowboy Boots
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts
I always come back to We the Free's denim because of how it has that lived-in feel.
Steve Madden
Dollie Boots
These boots can take you from summer to fall.
Frame
The Timeless Raw-Edge Denim Shorts
Timeless.
Free People
Finn Tall Western Boots
I'm a sucker for brown suede boots. They're so rich-looking.
ROLLA'S
90s Relaxed Short
Every fashion person I talk to says amazing things about Rolla's.
Tecovas
The Annie Western Boots
Tecovas are for the fashion person who wants to invest in authentic western boots.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.