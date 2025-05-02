Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Go-To Skinny Jeans, So They're *Gonna* Sell Out
Don't you love it when someone makes your job easier? As a fashion editor who regularly reports on Meghan Markle's outfits, I was thrilled when the Duchess of Sussex launched her ShopMy account. Instead of having to quickly track down what she's wearing through any means necessary, including reverse image searches and emails to fashion publicists, she's given me a major break by sharing links to her clothes right on ShopMy. Easy peasy. Thanks, Meg!
This week, the duchess posted a cute video on Instagram Stories carrying a basket of flowers, fruits, and vegetables that she collected from her garden. A short while later, she shared the details of what she wore in the video: a La Ligne Theodore Jacket ($450), AYR The Stir Jeans ($245), and Hunter Original Tall Rainboots ($175). I'm especially excited to try her skinny jeans because AYR is a made-in-California brand that I've heard great things about. Scroll down to see Meghan Markle's newest outfit and shop the exact pieces she's wearing.
On Meghan Markle: La Ligne Theodore Jacket ($450); AYR The Stir Jeans ($245); Hunter Original Tall Rainboots ($175)
Shop Meghan Markle's Exact Outfit
Shop More Jeans From AYR
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
