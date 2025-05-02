Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Go-To Skinny Jeans, So They're *Gonna* Sell Out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't you love it when someone makes your job easier? As a fashion editor who regularly reports on Meghan Markle's outfits, I was thrilled when the Duchess of Sussex launched her ShopMy account. Instead of having to quickly track down what she's wearing through any means necessary, including reverse image searches and emails to fashion publicists, she's given me a major break by sharing links to her clothes right on ShopMy. Easy peasy. Thanks, Meg!

This week, the duchess posted a cute video on Instagram Stories carrying a basket of flowers, fruits, and vegetables that she collected from her garden. A short while later, she shared the details of what she wore in the video: a La Ligne Theodore Jacket ($450), AYR The Stir Jeans ($245), and Hunter Original Tall Rainboots ($175). I'm especially excited to try her skinny jeans because AYR is a made-in-California brand that I've heard great things about. Scroll down to see Meghan Markle's newest outfit and shop the exact pieces she's wearing.

(Image credit: @meghan)

On Meghan Markle: La Ligne Theodore Jacket ($450); AYR The Stir Jeans ($245); Hunter Original Tall Rainboots ($175)

Shop Meghan Markle's Exact Outfit

La Ligne Theodore Jacket $450 SHOP NOW Part jacket, part sweater.

AYR The Stir $245 SHOP NOW These jeans are made in California by AYR.

Hunter Boots Original Tall Rain Boots $175 SHOP NOW Hunter boots are as practical as they are stylish.

Shop More Jeans From AYR

AYR The Stir Jeans $245 SHOP NOW Meghan Markle's skinny jeans also come in white, shown here, and black.

AYR The Secret Sauce $245 SHOP NOW These jeans look so darn comfortable.

AYR The Roadie $245 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

AYR The Knockout $245 SHOP NOW I love this silhouette.