Is Everyone Already Swapping Skinny Jeans for This Even More Dated Denim Trend?

Skinny jeans are officially in their underrated-classic era, but the latest denim revival is proving that nothing in fashion stays forgotten for long—especially when it comes with a celebrity cosign. Enter flared jeans. Yes, you read that right. The ultra-nostalgic, slightly polarizing, and once-dismissed Y2K silhouette is creeping its way back onto the scene, and Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance just might be the tipping point.

In case you missed it, Lamar took the halftime stage in a custom Celine look, and while his sleek jacket and leather gloves were on point, it was the light-wash flare jeans that set off a collective internet reaction.

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX wearing Celine flare jeans

Let’s zoom out for a second. The past few years have been a wild ride for denim. The Great Skinny-Jean Debate of the early 2020s sparked an industry-wide shift toward looser, baggier fits, with Gen Z declaring the reign of skinnies officially over. But then, a plot twist: Suddenly, legacy styles like dark skinny jeans and high-rise skinnies started resurfacing in certain corners of the fashion sphere.

Now, just when we thought we’d settled into a wide-leg groove, flares—arguably one of the most divisive cuts in denim history—are creeping back into the conversation. Lamar’s Super Bowl look felt like a sign of the times: a major artist choosing a hyper-specific, once-dated trend at the biggest event in the world. And it’s not just him. Celine has been pushing '70s-leaning denim for seasons, Saint Laurent's latest collections have flirted with sleek bootcut styles, and brands like Stella McCartney and Mother have quietly been nudging flares back onto the fashion agenda.

So what's driving this renewed craving for old-school denim? It’s part nostalgia, part cyclical fashion logic. Skinny jeans are having their second life, and now, flares—once dismissed as too retro or too 2006—are getting their moment in the spotlight. There's also the undeniable appeal of something different in a sea of straight-leg sameness. If the past few years were all about rejecting the skinny-jean look, maybe this is the industry's way of slowly inching back in that direction, just with a little more volume.

Will flares fully dethrone baggy jeans? Probably not. But with Kendrick Lamar giving them a primetime cosign, don’t be surprised if this so-called “dated” silhouette starts popping up in all the right places. You’ve been warned.

See how the fashion set is already wearing the style, and shop our favorite flare jeans at the end.

woman wearing light wash flare jeans

This light-wash pair styled with the long scarf is a fresh take on the throwback outfit combo.

woman wearing flare jeans and black long coat

High-rise jeans with a sleek belt is such an elite outfit.

woman wearing flared jeans and red coat

A pop of red for a colorful denim look.

woman wearing dark flare jeans and white top

We love this dark-wash style with a classy white top.

woman wearing flare jeans and belt with black jacket

Skinny jeans meet flares here.

woman wearing flare jeans and puffer coat

A laid-back look for all your weekend errands.

woman wearing flare jeans and zebra long coat

Obsessed with this zebra statement coat.

woman wearing flare jeans and black off the shoulder top

A black off-the-shoulder top never fails with jeans.

woman wearing flare true religion jeans and black top

The ultimate throwback with these True Religion flares.

woman wearing flare jeans and leather jacket

Chic and so polished.

Shop Our Favorite Flare Jeans

Marco Jeans in Blue Eclipse Wash Denim
Celine
Marco Jeans in Blue Eclipse Wash Denim

The Doozy High-Rise Flared Recycled Jeans
Mother
The Doozy High-Rise Flared Recycled Jeans

zara Flare Z1975 Jeans
Zara
Flare Z1975 Jeans

Dl1961 Rachel Ultra High Rise Flare Jeans
Dl1961
Rachel Ultra High Rise Flare Jeans

+ Net Sustain Iconic Chain-Embellished High-Rise Flared Jeans
Stella McCartney
Iconic Chain-Embellished High-Rise Flared Jeans

The Riding Jean Striped High-Rise Flared Jeans
Re/done
The Riding Jean Striped High-Rise Flared Jeans

Rayssa Super High Rise Flare Jeans
GRLFRND
Rayssa Super High Rise Flare Jeans

Curvy Stretch Wide Jean
Cotton On
Curvy Stretch Wide Jeans

Charlie High-Rise Flared Jeans
Paige
Charlie High-Rise Flared Jeans

Le High Flare High-Rise Flared Jeans
Frame
Le High Flare High-Rise Flared Jeans

Patchwork Mid-Rise Flared Jeans
Chloé
Patchwork Mid-Rise Flared Jeans

X We the Free Jayde Flare Jeans
Free People
Jayde Flare Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Lilah Flare Jeans With Welt Pocket
Citizens of Humanity
Lilah Flare Jeans

High-Rise Flared Jeans
Alexander McQueen
High-Rise Flared Jeans

