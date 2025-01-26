The blue-jeans-and-white-shirt combo is iconic for a reason—it’s simple, effortless, and endlessly versatile. But my favorite thing about it is how many outfits of mine start off with this classic combination. Pretty much every day this time of year, I put on jeans and a t-shirt and let the outfit come together from that no-fail starting point. Lately, I’ve been experimenting with ways to give this duo an upgrade and I’ve finally figured out a few outfit combinations that are an absolute must-try for this season.



Beginning with character-making accessories to unexpected layering tricks, these five ideas breathe new life into my old and trustworthy favorite outfit formula. Here we have the easy outfits to recreate that will make you fall in love with your favorite pair of jeans all over again.

The right pair of jeans and a T-shirt that just makes sense for you are an essential part of this process. These two pieces will be the ultimate building blocks for your perfect wardrobe. These staples are endlessly versatile and will serve as the ultimate foundation so choose wisely. When you find silhouettes that suit your body and style, they become go-to pieces you can rely on for years. For me, I lean towards baggier denim styles that are low-rise and have a long inseam. I tend to look for pairs that puddle at the ankle. T-shirt wise, I also prefer a baggier fit and a boxy struture that stops right at my hips. Investing time in finding your perfect pair and tee is worth it—they’re the secret sauce to effortless, everyday dressing.

Abercrombie Low Rise Baggy Jean $90 $60 SHOP NOW

Casetify The Stick-It Case $52 $40 SHOP NOW

Proof that jeans and a T-shirt can feel luxe: gold accents, a chunky knit, and a belt that looks straight out of the ‘90s. Add heeled boots for a little extra height and polish.

Shop the look:

J.Crew Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater $142 SHOP NOW This sweater was so fabulous it's already sold out but I love this burgundy alternative.

Heaven Mayhem Heaven Belt $200 SHOP NOW This belt is such a classic that looks good with everything.

DOLCE VITA Gyra Boots $160 SHOP NOW My favorite heeled booties that I've been wearing everywhere for over a year now.

JENNY BIRD Art Heart Chain Necklace $168 SHOP NOW A good chain necklace can really take your wardrobe places.

Jeans, a tee, and the kind of faux fur that turns heads. I kept the accessories simple because this coat is the moment.

Shop the look:

Alo Yoga Opulent Faux Fur Cropped Jacket $348 SHOP NOW Who knew my favorite activewear brand could deliver in the outerwear category so perfectly.

paige Lillian Boot $498 SHOP NOW I'll take as many suede accessories as I can get.

DEMELLIER New York Large Suede Tote $670 SHOP NOW The latest addition to my handbag collection.

Hats are having a moment, and this sailor cap turned pillbox is my nod to the runways. Sometimes, it’s all about the unexpected twist and Mains De Vapeur delivered in this case.

Shop the look:

aritzia dear sweater $118 SHOP NOW I already know I'm going to wear this sweater on repeat.

SENIA Collar Necklace $75 SHOP NOW

mains de vapeur Sailor Hat $365 SHOP NOW I officially need this hat in every color.

Versace 28mm La Greca Bangle Bracelet Watch With Diamonds $1595 SHOP NOW A watch worth staring at.

Dorothee Schumacher Modern Shine Loafer $550 SHOP NOW This loafer has taken me many places.

Denim on denim has always been a favorite of mine. The suede belt with a bold buckle ties it all together—cowgirl, but chic.

Shop the look:

Kara Yoo Flora Necklace $135 SHOP NOW

b-lowthebelt MYRA WASHED LEATHER BELT $168 SHOP NOW

aritzia the '80s comfy denim shirt $98 SHOP NOW

marc fisher Dreeam Block Heeled Boot $269 $199 SHOP NOW

Channeling CBK with a tortoise headband and a red tweed jacket—classic, polished, and a little ‘first lady’ energy.

Shop the look:

j.crew Wide Tortoise Shell Headband $35 SHOP NOW

j.crew Isabelle Lady Jacket in Tweed $181 SHOP NOW