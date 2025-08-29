If You Want to Look 6' Tall (Even If You're 5'4" Like Me), Buy This Pant Style

By
published
in Features

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

If you’ve ever wished you could add a few extra inches to your height without resorting to sky-high heels, I have a pant trick that delivers every time. High-rise, slim black pants that fit close through the calf and break into a subtle flare at the ankle are the rare style that does all the heavy lifting for you. The elongated silhouette gives the illusion of legs for days, instantly transforming even a petite frame into one that feels statuesque. Think of them as a built-in optical illusion that quietly works overtime.

The secret is in the combination of the high waistline and the barely there flare. A high-rise cut pulls the eye upward, creating a smooth, long line from waist to hem. Meanwhile, the slight kick at the ankle balances proportions, making your legs appear straighter and longer than they are. Pair them with a pointed-toe shoe or boot, and suddenly the line continues seamlessly, tricking the eye into seeing six feet of height—even if you’re closer to 5’4” like I am.

What I love most is how versatile this pant style is. You can wear them with a sleek blazer for the office, a fitted tank and sandals on the weekend, or even with a casual tee and sneakers for a polished but laid-back effect. No matter how you style them, they have that coveted ability to make your outfit feel intentional while flattering your lower half every time. The fit is timeless, but the elongating effect keeps them feeling current and quietly powerful.

Consider them a wardrobe investment piece, not just another pair of black pants. They’re the kind of silhouette you’ll rely on season after season because they truly never go out of style. And while trends will come and go, the desire to radiate confidence is a constant—and this is the pant style that guarantees it all.

See and shop the best black pants to make you look taller below.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

The perfect all-black outfit to transition into the new season.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @hannamw)

We love the mix of summer essentials like the scoop-neck top and flip-flops paired with fall pieces like the flattering black pants and lightweight coat.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Sporty and polished at the same time thanks to this jacket trend.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Re-create this outfit for your next night out.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @helenacuesta)

Proof that even sporty cotton pants can flatter and elongate your legs.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

Another all-black look to re-create before fall weather is in full swing.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

A timeless look you can wear to the office and beyond.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

We love the shiny black accessories paired with this look.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

It's all about the exaggerated slit here.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

A flattering and casual outfit combination for your weekend errands.

woman wearing flattering black pants with slight flare

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Show off the subtle flare with a pair of statement ankle boots.

Shop more elongating black pants:

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
