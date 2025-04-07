For the Foreseeable Future, I'm Swapping T-Shirts For This Affordable Elevated Basic
While I love a good tee, I wear them a lot, and it gets kind of boring. But Hailey Bieber just inadvertently reminded me that it's time to dust off my tank tops again (and perhaps order a few new ones). While out in L.A. over the weekend, Bieber wore the elevated basic that's straight out of the '90s: a boat-neck tank.
When you swap a T-shirt or scoop-neck tank top for a boat-neck one, your outfit will instantly look chicer and more expensive in one fell swoop. I can't explain it—it just does. But while it may look expensive, there are actually tons of affordable boat-neck tanks on the market in a wide variety of colors (and materials, but a nice structured knit is my favorite of the bunch).
If you're inspired by Bieber to order a new elevated basic, keep scrolling to shop my favorite boat-neck tank tops from some of everyone's favorite brands.
On Hailey Bieber: Vivid 90s Vintage Sunglasses ($45); Emma Mulholland Rendezvous Cap ($39); Bottega Veneta bag
Shop Boat-Neck Tanks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
