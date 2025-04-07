For the Foreseeable Future, I'm Swapping T-Shirts For This Affordable Elevated Basic

While I love a good tee, I wear them a lot, and it gets kind of boring. But Hailey Bieber just inadvertently reminded me that it's time to dust off my tank tops again (and perhaps order a few new ones). While out in L.A. over the weekend, Bieber wore the elevated basic that's straight out of the '90s: a boat-neck tank.

When you swap a T-shirt or scoop-neck tank top for a boat-neck one, your outfit will instantly look chicer and more expensive in one fell swoop. I can't explain it—it just does. But while it may look expensive, there are actually tons of affordable boat-neck tanks on the market in a wide variety of colors (and materials, but a nice structured knit is my favorite of the bunch).

If you're inspired by Bieber to order a new elevated basic, keep scrolling to shop my favorite boat-neck tank tops from some of everyone's favorite brands.

Hailey and Justin Bieber wearing all-black in L.A.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey and Justin Bieber wearing all-black in L.A.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Vivid 90s Vintage Sunglasses ($45); Emma Mulholland Rendezvous Cap ($39); Bottega Veneta bag

Shop Boat-Neck Tanks

Reformation Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Boat Neck Sleeveless Top
Open Edit
Boat Neck Sleeveless Top
Aritzia
Sunday Best Chill Filo Tank

Madewell, Sleeveless Boatneck Side Slit Tee
Madewell
Sleeveless Boatneck Side Slit Tee

Everlane, The Selfie Boatneck Tank
Everlane
The Selfie Boatneck Tank

Shirring Boat Neck Sleeveless T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Shirring Boat Neck Sleeveless T-Shirt

Super Stretch Tank Top
Good American
Super Stretch Tank Top

Boat-Neck Tank Top
H&M
Boat-Neck Tank Top

Refined Rib Shell Tank
J.Crew
Refined Rib Shell Tank

Boat Neck Tank Top
Almina Concept
Boat Neck Tank Top

Dusk Knit Top Es
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Iris Ribbed Stretch-Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey Tank
ÉTERNE
Iris Ribbed Stretch-Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey Tank

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

