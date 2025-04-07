While I love a good tee, I wear them a lot, and it gets kind of boring. But Hailey Bieber just inadvertently reminded me that it's time to dust off my tank tops again (and perhaps order a few new ones). While out in L.A. over the weekend, Bieber wore the elevated basic that's straight out of the '90s: a boat-neck tank.

When you swap a T-shirt or scoop-neck tank top for a boat-neck one, your outfit will instantly look chicer and more expensive in one fell swoop. I can't explain it—it just does. But while it may look expensive, there are actually tons of affordable boat-neck tanks on the market in a wide variety of colors (and materials, but a nice structured knit is my favorite of the bunch).

If you're inspired by Bieber to order a new elevated basic, keep scrolling to shop my favorite boat-neck tank tops from some of everyone's favorite brands.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Vivid 90s Vintage Sunglasses ($45); Emma Mulholland Rendezvous Cap ($39); Bottega Veneta bag

Shop Boat-Neck Tanks

Reformation Dusk Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Boat Neck Sleeveless Top $40 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Sunday Best Chill Filo Tank $35 SHOP NOW

Madewell Sleeveless Boatneck Side Slit Tee $42 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Selfie Boatneck Tank $35 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo Shirring Boat Neck Sleeveless T-Shirt $15 SHOP NOW

Good American Super Stretch Tank Top $49 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Refined Rib Shell Tank $50 $35 SHOP NOW

Almina Concept Boat Neck Tank Top $68 SHOP NOW

