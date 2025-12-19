Emily in Paris is back, bringing with it a fresh wave of styling inspiration. That said, it’s never been Emily's looks that actually made it onto my vision board. Instead, I’ve long found myself looking to the show’s older, chicer, and French-er style star: Sylvie Grateau, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. The ex-Savoir CMO's wardrobe feels worlds away from Emily’s exuberant excess, and much more in line with the styling actually spotted on Paris's streets.
So, with the arrival of the new season, I took it upon myself to track down and curate Sylvie’s chicest looks from season five. If you, too, are taking notes from the show’s most impeccably dressed character, read on to discover and shop Sylvie’s very best looks below.
1. Alberta Ferretti Red Cape Dress
Style Notes: Making an entrance in a sculptural red cape gown, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Sylvie reminded us of the ever-lasting power of a statement dress. Finished with a wrist stacked high with bangles, the (currently on sale) Alberta Ferretti crepe gown (£1103) ensures you'll look perfectly at home at the most stylish soirée.
Shop the Dress:
Alberta Ferretti
Crepe Dress
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
2. Alberta Ferretti Coin Embroidered Tulle Gown
Style Notes: Once again proving that one striking gown is all it takes, Sylvie stepped out in a coin-studded halterneck design during season five. While the original is sadly no longer available, I’ve tracked down a similarly chic gold-and-black alternative that feels just as deserving of a place in Sylvie’s well-curated wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
Simkhai
Reign Embellished Crêpe Bustier Gown
Style this with a thick gold bangle to get Sylvie's look.
3. Vivienne Westwood Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Shop the Look:
Style Notes: Every fashion person I know either owns, or dreams of owning, a Vivienne Westwood dress, and naturally, Sylvie is no exception. Rendered in a warm orange hue, this off-the-shoulder silhouette delivered just the right amount of drama, in her natural, fuss-free kind of way.
Vivienne Westwood
Mini Ginnie Amber Jersey Dress
An off-the-shouder dress is always a chic idea.
4. Alaïa Asymmetric Jersey Dress
Style Notes: Easily one of my favourite looks of the season, Sylvie’s body-hugging Alaïa dress in a wearable mushroom shade feels destined to become one of the brand’s next cult hits. The delicate draping adds subtle intrigue, while nude strappy heels and statement drop earrings complete the look so well.
Shop the Dress:
Alaïa
Asymmetric Midi Dress
Mole is such an elegant alternative to black, but just as easy to style.
5. Pucci Shirt Dress
Style Notes: Ever the champion of refined simplicity, Sylvie’s Pucci shirt dress shot straight to the top of my wish list. Elegant, polished and poised in one fell swoop, this modern take on tailoring has already inspired a rethink of my own workwear rotation.
Shop the Look:
Pucci
Longuette Dress
Until Sylvie's dress is actually release, this elegant dress is a very chic alt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.