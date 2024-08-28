Trends Emily in Paris Wears That Real Parisian Women Love Too

Collage of woman wearing a striped button-down shirt with black sunglasses; Emily in Paris wearing a striped shirt with a sweater vest; woman wearing a fur coat with a black bag and black sunglasses; and Emily in Paris wearing a black hat, red scarf, and fur coat.
(Image credit: @annelauremais; @slipintostyle; Netflix/Emily in Paris)
After eagerly anticipating the return of Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris, I was thrilled to dive back into the drama, romance, and Parisian glamour for season four, the first half of which was released on August 15. Let's not forget about the stunning fashion, especially in Emily Cooper's (played by Lily Collins) wardrobe.

Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding her style (some think it's too bright and showy), I've always thought that it perfectly encapsulates the essence of Parisian style. Wanting to confirm my belief, I conducted a meticulous analysis of Emily's season four outfits and scoured the Instagram feeds of my favorite Parisian influencers to find evidence of French women adopting similar fashion choices. To my delight, I discovered that many of them wholeheartedly embrace the same looks as Emily, reinforcing the authenticity and allure of her style.

As I watched, I noted six anti-trend pieces that stood out the most on the streets of Paris—items that go beyond the quintessential French beret and ballet flats. Below, uncover the list along with plenty of visual proof. Plus, I shopped out each outfit in case you're interested in replicating that effortless air that Parisian women are known to possess. Once you're all shopped out, begin your preparations for part two of the new season, which arrives on Netflix on September 12 and will surely feature more chic and easy-to-replicate ensembles.

Monochromatic Suiting

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins wearing a blue suit, black boots, and a black handbag and Chloe Harrouche wearing a white suit, black shoes, and a black bag.

(Image credit: Emily in Paris/Netflix; @louloudesaison)

One of the most effortless ways to create a sophisticated and polished outfit is by donning a coordinated suit, a fashion choice often favored by trendsetting individuals in Paris. This is exemplified by Emily, who sports this look when heading into her office. Parisian women like Chloé Harrouche, the creative director and founder of Loulou Studio, also exude charm in these suits. Not only do they offer practicality, but they also exude a relaxed and effortless allure, qualities that are highly valued by French women when they curate their wardrobes.

Shop the best monochromatic suits:

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

Shop the matching Wide-Leg Pants ($40).

Longline Straight Blazer
ZARA
Longline Straight Blazer

Shop the matching Pleated Wide-Leg Pants ($60).

Anine Bing, Diana Blazer
Anine Bing
Diana Blazer

Shop the matching Kline Trousers ($350).

Relaxed Fit Blazer
Open Edit
Relaxed Fit Blazer

Shop the matching Wide-Leg Pants ($70).

Lavena Twill Jacket
LOULOU STUDIO
Lavena Twill Jacket

Shop the matching Kallisto Wide-Leg Pants ($390).

Fur Coats

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins wearing a fur coat, red scarf, black hat, and beige crossbody bag and Sylvie Mus wearing a fur coat, blue jeans, black heels, black gloves, and a black bag.

(Image credit: Emily in Paris/Netflix; @sylviemus_)

Amid chilly temperatures, it's almost guaranteed that a French woman will be adorned in a luxurious fur coat. Whether it's a short faux-fur jacket, a long shearling coat, or a classic fur-collar coat, the French have a penchant for richly textured outerwear. As Emily and Parisian style enthusiast Sylvie Mus demonstrate, these sophisticated coat styles effortlessly elevate the look of casual jeans and skirts while offering much-needed warmth.

Shop the best fur coats:

Shawl Collar Faux Fur Coat
Karen Kane
Faux Fur Coat

Bardot, Sarissa Faux Fur Jacket
Bardot
Sarissa Faux Fur Jacket

Faustine Double-Breasted Shearling Coat
NILI LOTAN
Faustine Double-Breasted Shearling Coat

BLANKNYC, Faux Fur Coat
BLANKNYC
Faux Fur Coat

Faux Shearling Short Jacket
Sam Edelman
Faux Shearling Short Jacket

Miniskirts

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins wearing a yellow leather jacket, a yellow miniskirt, and a yellow bag and Anne Laure Mais wearing a black leather jacket, a yellow miniskirt, black flats, and a burgundy crossbody bag.

(Image credit: Emily in Paris/Netflix; @annelauremais)

This may seem basic, but the French love to show off their legs with chic miniskirts. They opt for patterned and solid-colored skirts and pair them with fitted tank tops, slingback shoes, and retro sunglasses as well as knee-high boots, blazers, and sheer tights.

To update your wardrobe for the upcoming season, consider selecting a vibrant-colored mini to inject a touch of brightness into the typically dark tones we gravitate toward during the colder months.

Shop the best miniskirts:

abercrombie, Mid Rise Pleated Mini Skort
abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Pleated Mini Skort

Laudine Skirt
ASTR the Label
Laudine Skirt

Ruched Silk-Gauze Mini Skirt
TORY BURCH
Ruched Silk-Gauze Mini Skirt

mango, Tweed Mini Skirt
mango
Tweed Miniskirt

Meelar Paneled Woven Mini Skirt
KHAITE
Meelar Paneled Woven Mini Skirt

Striped Button-Downs

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins wearing a striped shirt with a sweater vest and Leasy wearing a striped shirt, blue jeans, black and white wedges, and a straw tote bag.

(Image credit: Emily in Paris/Netflix; @leasy_inparis)

French fashion people are renowned for their meticulously curated capsule wardrobes featuring elevated basics like striped button-downs. These timeless shirts are fail-safe investments, transcending seasonal trends while effortlessly elevating any ensemble. Whether worn buttoned with a skirt or opened as a lightweight layer over a white top and jeans, the striped button-down effortlessly pulls together any outfit.

While the classic blue-and-white design is a perennial favorite, these shirts also come in sophisticated variations such as black and white, pink and gray, and many other equally stylish options.

Shop the best striped button-downs:

Loose-Fit Cotton Shirt
H&M
Loose-Fit Cotton Shirt

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt

Auguste Button Up
L'Academie
Auguste Button Up

Organic Cotton Big Shirt
Gap
Organic Cotton Big Shirt

Hava Striped Cotton-Voile Shirt
Dôen
Hava Striped Cotton-Voile Shirt

Chunky Turtlenecks

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins wearing a fur coat, a turtleneck, a plaid skirt, and patterned tights and Ellie wearing a tan turtleneck, a blue straight-leg jeans, and a black bag.

(Image credit: Emily in Paris/Netflix; @slipintostyle)

Paris is known for its sophisticated style, but it's important to note that even the most stylish fashion people there prioritize comfort while showcasing their impeccable taste. A prime example is the chunky turtleneck sweater, a favorite among French women for its ability to provide warmth without sacrificing style. These sweaters are often paired with elegant pieces such as pleated pants, pencil skirts, and structured handbags to create a well-balanced look. Additionally, they opt for printed or colored designs to add flair to their outfits.

Shop the best turtleneck sweaters:

Mock Turtleneck Sweater
H&M
Mock Turtleneck Sweater

Turtleneck Knit Sweater
MANGO
Turtleneck Knit Sweater

Long Sleeve Turtleneck Pullover
Polo Ralph Lauren
Long Sleeve Turtleneck Pullover

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Janin Sweater
Helsa
Janin Sweater

Preppy Ties

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins wearing a red coat, a button-down shirt with a tie, and a black shoulder bag and Maria wearing a striped suit, a black vest, a white button-down, and tie.

(Image credit: Emily in Paris/Netflix; @mariabernard)

The French have always loved the elegance of a silk scarf delicately tied around the neck. I've recently noticed a new trend among stylish women in Paris: They have started embracing neckties as a fashion statement. This shift makes perfect sense, especially considering the Parisian aesthetic is synonymous with preppy, sophisticated, and smart style.

Shop the best ties:

Narrow Tie
MANGO
Narrow Tie

Check Tie
Burberry
Check Tie

Narrow Check Tie
MANGO
Narrow Check Tie

Re-Nylon Gabardine Tie
Prada
Re-Nylon Gabardine Tie

Casa Clara, Royalie Tie
Casa Clara
Royalie Tie

