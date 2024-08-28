Trends Emily in Paris Wears That Real Parisian Women Love Too

After eagerly anticipating the return of Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris, I was thrilled to dive back into the drama, romance, and Parisian glamour for season four, the first half of which was released on August 15. Let's not forget about the stunning fashion, especially in Emily Cooper's (played by Lily Collins ) wardrobe.

Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding her style (some think it's too bright and showy), I've always thought that it perfectly encapsulates the essence of Parisian style. Wanting to confirm my belief, I conducted a meticulous analysis of Emily's season four outfits and scoured the Instagram feeds of my favorite Parisian influencers to find evidence of French women adopting similar fashion choices. To my delight, I discovered that many of them wholeheartedly embrace the same looks as Emily, reinforcing the authenticity and allure of her style.

As I watched, I noted six anti-trend pieces that stood out the most on the streets of Paris—items that go beyond the quintessential French beret and ballet flats. Below, uncover the list along with plenty of visual proof. Plus, I shopped out each outfit in case you're interested in replicating that effortless air that Parisian women are known to possess. Once you're all shopped out, begin your preparations for part two of the new season, which arrives on Netflix on September 12 and will surely feature more chic and easy-to-replicate ensembles.

Monochromatic Suiting

One of the most effortless ways to create a sophisticated and polished outfit is by donning a coordinated suit, a fashion choice often favored by trendsetting individuals in Paris. This is exemplified by Emily, who sports this look when heading into her office. Parisian women like Chloé Harrouche, the creative director and founder of Loulou Studio, also exude charm in these suits. Not only do they offer practicality, but they also exude a relaxed and effortless allure, qualities that are highly valued by French women when they curate their wardrobes.

Shop the best monochromatic suits:

Anine Bing Diana Blazer $450 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Kline Trousers ($350).

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer $80 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Wide-Leg Pants ($70).

Fur Coats

Amid chilly temperatures, it's almost guaranteed that a French woman will be adorned in a luxurious fur coat. Whether it's a short faux-fur jacket, a long shearling coat, or a classic fur-collar coat, the French have a penchant for richly textured outerwear. As Emily and Parisian style enthusiast Sylvie Mus demonstrate, these sophisticated coat styles effortlessly elevate the look of casual jeans and skirts while offering much-needed warmth.

Shop the best fur coats:

Karen Kane Faux Fur Coat $348 SHOP NOW

Bardot Sarissa Faux Fur Jacket $229 SHOP NOW

NILI LOTAN Faustine Double-Breasted Shearling Coat $4500 SHOP NOW

BLANKNYC Faux Fur Coat $148 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Faux Shearling Short Jacket $220 SHOP NOW

Miniskirts

This may seem basic, but the French love to show off their legs with chic miniskirts. They opt for patterned and solid-colored skirts and pair them with fitted tank tops, slingback shoes, and retro sunglasses as well as knee-high boots, blazers, and sheer tights.

To update your wardrobe for the upcoming season, consider selecting a vibrant-colored mini to inject a touch of brightness into the typically dark tones we gravitate toward during the colder months.

Shop the best miniskirts:

abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Pleated Mini Skort $60 $51 SHOP NOW

ASTR the Label Laudine Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

TORY BURCH Ruched Silk-Gauze Mini Skirt $1398 SHOP NOW

mango Tweed Miniskirt $50 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Meelar Paneled Woven Mini Skirt $980 SHOP NOW

Striped Button-Downs

French fashion people are renowned for their meticulously curated capsule wardrobes featuring elevated basics like striped button-downs. These timeless shirts are fail-safe investments, transcending seasonal trends while effortlessly elevating any ensemble. Whether worn buttoned with a skirt or opened as a lightweight layer over a white top and jeans, the striped button-down effortlessly pulls together any outfit.

While the classic blue-and-white design is a perennial favorite, these shirts also come in sophisticated variations such as black and white, pink and gray, and many other equally stylish options.

Shop the best striped button-downs:

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt $59 SHOP NOW

L'Academie Auguste Button Up $168 SHOP NOW

Gap Organic Cotton Big Shirt $70 SHOP NOW

Dôen Hava Striped Cotton-Voile Shirt $250 SHOP NOW

Chunky Turtlenecks

Paris is known for its sophisticated style, but it's important to note that even the most stylish fashion people there prioritize comfort while showcasing their impeccable taste. A prime example is the chunky turtleneck sweater, a favorite among French women for its ability to provide warmth without sacrificing style. These sweaters are often paired with elegant pieces such as pleated pants, pencil skirts, and structured handbags to create a well-balanced look. Additionally, they opt for printed or colored designs to add flair to their outfits.

Shop the best turtleneck sweaters:

H&M Mock Turtleneck Sweater $40 SHOP NOW

MANGO Turtleneck Knit Sweater $80 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Turtleneck Pullover $298 SHOP NOW

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $375 SHOP NOW

Helsa Janin Sweater $144 SHOP NOW

Preppy Ties

The French have always loved the elegance of a silk scarf delicately tied around the neck. I've recently noticed a new trend among stylish women in Paris: They have started embracing neckties as a fashion statement . This shift makes perfect sense, especially considering the Parisian aesthetic is synonymous with preppy, sophisticated, and smart style.

Shop the best ties:

MANGO Narrow Tie $40 SHOP NOW

Burberry Check Tie $230 SHOP NOW

MANGO Narrow Check Tie $40 SHOP NOW

Prada Re-Nylon Gabardine Tie $395 SHOP NOW