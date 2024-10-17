Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Only Boot Trend That's Sensible for the Airport
As all frequent flyers will know, there is a hierarchy when it comes to airport attire. At the top is cozy, comfortable knitwear, and at the bottom is stiff tight denim. On the footwear spectrum, the same thing applies. (Some shoes are more up to the task than others.) While some celebrities opt for the least practical airport shoes imaginable—I'm looking at you and your legging-heels hybrid, Victoria Beckham—others take an equally stylish but far more appropriate approach to in-flight style.
Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who falls into the latter camp, arrived at JFK airport yesterday wearing simple yet sensible pull-on ankle boots.
As almost every trip through security for myself has involved the removal of my shoes to pass through the body scanner, this is a topic that I feel very passionate about. But in the winter months, chances are you'll need much more coverage than flimsy ballet pumps. In all my years of flying, I've learned that pull-on ankle boots are the best for any fall/winter airport moment. Easy to slip on and off with no fiddly buckles, zips, or laces to slow you down, this practical boot trend even usurps strappy sandals and heeled Mary Janes, in my opinion.
These boots are perfect for pairing with fuzzy cashmere socks and prevent you from stepping through the airport barefoot when you inevitably have to remove them.
Olsen paired her chunky shoes with straight-leg jeans and a light brown blazer, accessorizing with simple black sunglasses and a large weekender bag. Olsen's lug-sole chunky boots also protected her from the puddle-adorned pavements that are everywhere this time of year.
Her look was simple, polished, and comfortable enough to withstand hours of flying, so I'll admit that Olsen has perfected the art of airport style. Read on to shop her style here, as well as discover our favorite pull-on boots below.
SHOP ELIZABETH OLSEN'S AIRPORT LOOK
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PULL ON ANKLE BOOTS
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
