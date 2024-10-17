Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Only Boot Trend That's Sensible for the Airport

As all frequent flyers will know, there is a hierarchy when it comes to airport attire. At the top is cozy, comfortable knitwear, and at the bottom is stiff tight denim. On the footwear spectrum, the same thing applies. (Some shoes are more up to the task than others.) While some celebrities opt for the least practical airport shoes imaginable—I'm looking at you and your legging-heels hybrid, Victoria Beckham—others take an equally stylish but far more appropriate approach to in-flight style.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who falls into the latter camp, arrived at JFK airport yesterday wearing simple yet sensible pull-on ankle boots.

As almost every trip through security for myself has involved the removal of my shoes to pass through the body scanner, this is a topic that I feel very passionate about. But in the winter months, chances are you'll need much more coverage than flimsy ballet pumps. In all my years of flying, I've learned that pull-on ankle boots are the best for any fall/winter airport moment. Easy to slip on and off with no fiddly buckles, zips, or laces to slow you down, this practical boot trend even usurps strappy sandals and heeled Mary Janes, in my opinion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These boots are perfect for pairing with fuzzy cashmere socks and prevent you from stepping through the airport barefoot when you inevitably have to remove them.

Olsen paired her chunky shoes with straight-leg jeans and a light brown blazer, accessorizing with simple black sunglasses and a large weekender bag. Olsen's lug-sole chunky boots also protected her from the puddle-adorned pavements that are everywhere this time of year.

Her look was simple, polished, and comfortable enough to withstand hours of flying, so I'll admit that Olsen has perfected the art of airport style. Read on to shop her style here, as well as discover our favorite pull-on boots below.

SHOP ELIZABETH OLSEN'S AIRPORT LOOK

COS Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer $220 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans $168 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

ZARA Treaded Chelsea Boots $70 SHOP NOW These look a lot more expensive than they are.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PULL ON ANKLE BOOTS

H&M Chunky Ankle Boots $55 SHOP NOW Classic and chic.

Reformation Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boots $298 SHOP NOW Style with thick wool socks to stay warm all season.

Frye Olivia Harness Booties $228 SHOP NOW These moto-style ankle boots are a must-buy.

ZARA Lug Sole Ankle Boots $60 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a flowing dress.

Blondo Hallie Waterproof Booties $150 SHOP NOW The knitted sock shafts add a cozy touch.

GIANVITO ROSSI Chester Suede Chelsea Boots $1175 SHOP NOW The suede-boots trend is taking off this winter.

RICK OWENS Beatle Bogun Leather Boots $1510 SHOP NOW The generous heel tabs make these easy to slip on and off.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.