I Went to Copenhagen—Here Are 8 Ways Women Are Styling Their Sweaters Better Than in New York

When I packed for Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier in August, I was anticipating different weather. I was envisioning myself walking to the shows in flip-flops, a footwear choice so popular in the Scandi city it might as well be a mascot. I thought I'd probably layer a bikini underneath my slip skirts and crop tops to facilitate a jump off the dock at the famous La Banchina. I planned to wear exclusively open-toed shoes and slingbacks to get the most out of them before I had to start layering with socks for fall.
The thing about Copenhagen is you can't really count on the sun; it's too unpredictable. To be fair, this just might be what makes Scandi girl style so great. Everyone in Copenhagen has to be ready for anything. They dress with ease but also practicality. They can't get too attached to an outfit they planned in their head, so they always look effortless. They can't risk putting in too much effort because then they'll be disappointed.
I learned this the hard way when the weather report for the week shifted to cloudy with a high chance of scattered rain. I packed an entirely different kind of wardrobe the morning of my flight. While I was there, the sun only peeked out a handful of times. I lived in rain boots and light jackets. I only used a bag that was big enough to carry my umbrella.
But it wasn't all bad. Actually, the street style was far more exciting as a result. It was also nice to start thinking about my fall wardrobe and note ways in which Danish women had it all figured out. One thing I realized almost instantly was the way they wore their sweaters. The temperature shifts so vastly during the day, so they'll often wear a sweater in so many different ways throughout the day.
Below, see eight ways they wore their sweaters that made me feel grateful the original forecast didn't stick so I could take serious styling notes for when October rolls around.
A fun sweatshirt doesn't have to be casual and looks just as good with a pair of loose jeans and slingback pumps.
Gap × Béis
Knit Denim Baggy Shorts
Christian Louboutin
Sporty Kate Red Sole Slingback Pumps
Carhartt Work In Progress
Black Harttbreaker Hoodie
Nothing feels as quintessentially Danish as a Fair Isle cardigan styled with a bandana and a super-big bag.
Aritzia
Harlow Sweater
J.Crew
Oversized Printed Silk Bandana
We the Free
Emerson Tote Bag
A silver sweater looks so good worn around the hips with flip-flops and a nylon wind jacket.
Uniqlo
UV Protection Pocketable Parka
COS
Cropped Wool Cardigan
Free People
Sona Thong Sandals
A sheer skirt becomes seasonless when you style it with a chunky mohair knit and a funky pair of ballet flats.
Reformation
Cici Oversized Crew Sweater
Reformation
Mirabelle Knit Skirt
Chopova Lowena
Black Mini Pyramid Bag
An oversize sweater looks even better with a cylindrical bag and cowboy boots.
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag
Raye
Cody Boot
Aritzia
Peggy Sweater
Long athletic shorts are easily dressed up with a cardigan and animal-print shoes.
Madewell
Cotton Crewneck Cardigan
Alaïa
Tong 55 Leopard-Print Sandals
Gap
VintageSoft Sweat Shorts
A plain gray zip-up is the perfect base for chunky silver earrings and a designer It bag.
Aritzia
Peyton Zip Hoodie
Urban Outfitters
Swirly Burnished Hoop Earring
Chanel
Chanel 25 Handbag
When in doubt, you can opt for a simple crewneck layered over a striped button-down and dark-wash jeans.