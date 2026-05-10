Love It or Hate It, This "Dated" Denim Trend Is Back and Will Replace Your Favourite Leggings and Jeans

Sure, denim capri pants might not sound like the most likely jeans trend to make a mainstream comeback, but if the runways and celebrity style set are anything to go by—and they usually are—then it might be time to ready your wardrobe.
I first started paying attention to the trend a few months ago, after spotting Alexa Chung step out in a head-to-toe Chloé look featuring a pair of knee-grazing denim capris. Capri trousers have, of course, been gaining momentum for a few summers now, with tailored styles and slim pedal pushers steadily finding their way back into fashion circles. But now that the trend feels more established, designers are starting to take things a step further.
By reworking the controversial silhouette in denim, brands have managed to make the trend feel all the more wearable.
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The look resurfaced once again in New York this week, this time on Molly Gordon, who wore the exact same pair from Chloé’s collection. Styled with a sculptural peplum jacket and sharp pointed-toe heels, the actor made a compelling case for the throw-back trend.
With celebrity endorsements mounting up and new iterations landing across designer collections and the high street right now, I have a feeling it won’t be long before denim capris properly enter the mainstream once again. Until then, read on to shop the styles I’m recommending right now.
Shop Denim Capris:
Chloé
High-Rise Capri Jeans in Denim
Shop the specific capris Alexa and Molly love.
Zara
Denim Capris
Style with the matching top or wear this with a simple tee.