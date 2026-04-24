Sorry, French Girl Style—the 'New' New York Minimalism Is Our Latest Obsession
When it comes to capsule wardrobes and looking effortlessly chic, French women have long reigned supreme. But, has a new wave of minimalism in New York taken over as the most coveted sense of style? Editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans explores.
French Girl style has become an institution of online fashion culture since the very first influencers—then called bloggers—hit the internet some 20+ years ago. Of course then, what we thought of as being ‘French Girl style’ was really quite a silly stereotype. Characterised as a uniform of Breton tops, some blue tapered jeans and a basket bag, (which for the sake of a photo probably had a baguette hanging out of it), as anyone who has been to France or seen an episode of the highly accurate Emily in Paris will tell you, French women don’t actually dress like this. Instead, the French sense of dress—especially in Paris—is much more laissez-faire. Vintage is a given in most wardrobes; from archive Chanel accessories to Isabel Marant wedge sneakers and other relics from Y2K. Adding to this, quality staples are chosen over poorly made ‘dupes’, and having personal taste or an individual style identity is the true goal.
But really what Francophiles tend to be obsessed with is the ability to dress well without seemingly trying. Effortless, but elegant. Cool yet chic. Irreverent but not too rebellious. It’s what Jane Birkin, Catherine Deneuve and Brigitte Bardot were known for then, and what Carine Roitfeld, Camille Charriere, Anne-Laure Mais are known for now. Their style is as minimalist as it is nonchalant: neutral tailoring, good denim, classic basics like white shirts, quality footwear and designer accessories, with a few nods in their styling to trends that make their outfits feel current.
Although the French aesthetic will always have an enduring appeal, lately I’ve noticed that New York has almost taken over as the people’s choice when it comes to this sleek effortless style. Sure, there’s a cohort of NYC It Girls who have always demanded our attention. Mary-Kate Olsen, Laura Harrier, Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Kravitz (who was born and raised in LA but has lived in Brooklyn for years), are just a few. Then there’s the city’s ‘cool girls,’ Chloe Sevigny, Jemima Kirke and Natasha Lyonne, whose eclectic wardrobes and attitude that’s composed to the point of apathetic, has captured many a millennial woman’s heart.
But it’s not really the work of celebrities and their stylists that I’m referring to, it’s the city’s influencers. Women like Christy Tyler, Coco Shiffer,Madelynn Hudson and Cristina Grasso—with their opulent pony skin accessories and commitment to a monochrome colour palette—are redefining the codes of minimalism post Quiet Luxury, one pillbox hat at a time.
It might be pared-back, but these new microtrends, styling hacks and impeccable accessorising, all pioneered by these NYC influencers, make this new wave of minimalism anything but boring. Where once this movement was seen as quite contemporary, this new iteration is actually quite nostalgic. Think vintage Birkins, ornate frog clasp closures, lavish tassel trims and gilded brooches which add texture and visual interest.
But why are we just taking note now? Perhaps this is largely down to the hit TV show Love Story, which came out earlier this year and seemed tocreate a fixation over Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her notorious 'CBK ‘90s minimalist style', particularly through the lens of New York City. Adding to this, there’s fashion month. Whilst historically Paris has long held the most prestige, along with Milan, London and New York were always seen as the cities for more emerging talent. But any fashion expert will tell you that the autumn/winter 2026 New York Fashion Week back in February really hit the mark. Although many of the brilliant US designer brands like The Row, Proenza Schouler, Vacquera and Thom Browne all show in Paris, there are plenty, like Khaite, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch and Coach, that are standing their ground at home on US soil.
It might not be anything new to consider American celebrities and influencers style icons, in the last decade our attention has been diverted to those in L.A., especially for Gen Z. We switched Sarah Jessica Parker for Hailey Bieber and Emma Chamberlain, Joe’s Pizza for Ereworn, Sex and the City for I Love LA and a 24 hour party city of chaos for a clean girl approach that focussed on good night’s sleep, Pilates and Rhode skincare. As such, the French Girl approach to minimalism and a capsule wardrobe has had the space to reign supreme. But with this new New York era (they even have a new mayor, let’s not forget!) I’ve found myself and my colleagues referencing the immaculate style of the women of the West Village and boroughs beyond more than any other city in the world. As such, I couldn’t help but wonder, are New Yorkers the new French Girls?