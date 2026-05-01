Of course, fashion people are still wearing cotton dresses and voluminous white skirts, but I have started to notice that a subset of the very chicest are welcoming a supremely pretty minidress into their warm-weather rotations this season.
Tipping me off, I spotted London It girl Alexa Chung swapping the cotton equivalent for the significantly more elegant satin dress trend. Wearing a milky-coloured Doen Junia dress (£485) adorned with the prettiest lace-trim design, Alexa set the scene for the lace minidress trend to permeate fashion crowds.
Inherently elegant, the glossy satin finish lends your styling a luminous quality that feels perfectly at home in sun-drenched settings, whilst the lace-trim in Alexa's design adds a romantic, vintage-inspired layer. Styling hers with colourful heels—Alexa picked hers up in the prettiest shade of pale pink—this trend would also look invariably elegant with a simple mary jane or low-key ballerina.
As effortless to slip on as your go-to cotton mini, unsurprisingly, both high-street and designer brands are already embracing the silhouette. Scroll on for my edit of the very best lace-trim minidresses to shop now.
Shop Satin Minidresses:
DOEN
Junia Dress
Shop the specific dress Alexa loves.
Free People
Third Form Visions Lace Mini Dress
This elegant ivory mini is so easy to slip into a summer capsule wardrobe.
H&M
Draped Satin Dress
Style these with knee-high boots or wear with a colourful mule.