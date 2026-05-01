My Colleague Asked What This Summer's Biggest Dress Trend Will Be—No Doubt, It's This

Ahead of summer, this is the pretty dress trend London It girls are buying now.

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@alexachung poses for a photo in a satin lace-trim minidress and light pink mules.
(Image credit: @alexachung)
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Of course, fashion people are still wearing cotton dresses and voluminous white skirts, but I have started to notice that a subset of the very chicest are welcoming a supremely pretty minidress into their warm-weather rotations this season.

Tipping me off, I spotted London It girl Alexa Chung swapping the cotton equivalent for the significantly more elegant satin dress trend. Wearing a milky-coloured Doen Junia dress (£485) adorned with the prettiest lace-trim design, Alexa set the scene for the lace minidress trend to permeate fashion crowds.

@alexachung poses for a photo in a satin lace-trim minidress and light pink mules.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Inherently elegant, the glossy satin finish lends your styling a luminous quality that feels perfectly at home in sun-drenched settings, whilst the lace-trim in Alexa's design adds a romantic, vintage-inspired layer. Styling hers with colourful heels—Alexa picked hers up in the prettiest shade of pale pink—this trend would also look invariably elegant with a simple mary jane or low-key ballerina.

As effortless to slip on as your go-to cotton mini, unsurprisingly, both high-street and designer brands are already embracing the silhouette. Scroll on for my edit of the very best lace-trim minidresses to shop now.

Shop Satin Minidresses: