If You Want to Look as Elegant as Possible in Leggings and Pull-On Pants, Wear This Sweater Trend

If you've ever wondered if Margot Robbie looks just as chic on casual days as she does for an event, the answer is yes. Robbie was recently photographed twice on the same day while out and about in West Hollywood, first wearing a pair of black pull-on pants and later changing into black high-waist leggings. With both casual pant styles, she wore a cropped tank and black The Row ballet flats, and to top things off, she wore the preppy sweater trend that keeps on keeping on: a crewneck cardigan.
As someone who owns a lot of crewneck cardigans, I can fully vouch for the style. They add instant polish and elegance to even the most casual of outfits, and these Margot Robbie sightings are basically a PSA to either order one if you don't already own one or wear the trend with leggings and pull-on pants if you do. And if you want to up the elegance even more, wear a pair of ballet flats (or Mary Janes) as Robbie did—but they're really not needed, as a cardigan makes even leggings and sneakers look rich.
If you're ready to add a new cardigan (or leggings or pull-on pants) to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop my Margot Robbie–esque picks.
