Veronica Leoni’s Second Calvin Klein Collection Masters Sensual Minimalism

When Veronica Leoni, the newly appointed creative director of Calvin Klein, unveiled her F/W 25 collection in February in NYC, the fashion world was abuzz with excitement. Not only was it the first time Calvin Klein had shown in the city since 2018, but it was also Leoni's inaugural collection. Insiders celebrated her skillful mix of fresh innovation and understated yet chic coolness, while honoring Calvin Klein's legacy of American simplicity. All the praise left fashion people eagerly waiting to see what Leoni would do next. Yesterday, that anticipation culminated in a beautiful showcase for S/S 26.
Taking place at the Brant Foundation in NYC, the Calvin Klein show was a star-studded event. A-list attendees, including Rosalía, Lily Collins, and Solange Knowles, were there to support Leoni's sophomore collection. Speaking of the collection, it focused on and mastered sensual minimalism, starting with monochromatic black, white, and beige outfits, some of which included thin-strap sculpted dresses paired with modest headscarves and leather loafers or boots. On the other hand, tailored pants and shorts were styled with low, rounded-neck blazers that featured delicate bras peeking out from the top. Long fringe dresses and pops of green, pink, and red added personality, as did what some might call the star of the show, a tweed dress woven with the brand’s iconic logo underwear waistbands.
For more on Leoni's S/S 26 sensual yet minimalist collection for Calvin Klein, keep scrolling.
A-List Attendees
So far, the hottest place to be and be seen during New York Fashion Week has been at Calvin Klein's S/S 26 show. The celebrities showed up and out, dressed to the nines for the American fashion house. Rosalía, the face of Calvin Klein's fall 2025 underwear campaign, was in attendance alongside Lily Collins, Solange Knowles, Naomi Watts, and Emily Ratajkowski. But the top-tier guest list didn't stop there. When it came to the men, Jungkook, a member of the K-pop group BTS and Calvin Klein Global Brand Ambassador, also sat front row with Christopher Briney, aka Conrad from Summer I Turned Pretty. TL;DR Calvin Klein knows how to assemble a group of chic celebrities.
Pictured: Rosalía
Pictured: Lily Collins
Pictured: Solange Knowles
Pictured: Naomi Watts
Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski
An Intimate Touch
As mentioned, one of the main themes of the collection was sensual minimalism, expressed predominantly by bras that peeked out from beneath tailored dresses and jackets. Made from sheer fabrics and luxe satin, these bras added an air of mystery and allure. They revealed just one to two inches of delicate intimacy, skilfully balancing the fine line between visibility and concealment, indulgence and restraint. Some bras were in deep muted tones, while others shone in shades of pink, injecting a playful energy that felt different but refreshing for the brand.
Belted Silhouettes
Very thin, rope-like belts added a sensual yet understated element to the collection. While they were wrapped around tailored blazers, leather trench coats, and long-sleeve draped dresses, their goal was clear: to gently accentuate the contours of the female silhouette. They accomplished this all the while exuding an air of sophistication, elegance, and refinement.
Tactile Textures
Leoni pushed her minimalist vision further, not only daringly experimenting with shapes but also with textures. Long-sleeve slip dresses came alive with cascading strands of fringe, reminiscent of long locks of hair that danced with each movement. We also saw trench coats and leather dresses styled with tassel keychains and handbags that draped effortlessly from the models' hands. In a delightful surprise, the American house introduced pom-pom accessories—an unexpected trend we're seeing for spring—that decorated pencil skirts and oversize blazers, adding flair to the sophisticated silhouettes.
CK Underwear Influence
Since Leoni stepped into her new role last year, her mission at Calvin Klein has been to breathe new life into the brand through fresh and innovative designs, all while honoring its rich heritage. With this new collection, she certainly achieved that, especially in the latter part. The iconic CK underwear was reimaged with dresses that featured the banded part of the underwear woven together. She even drew inspiration from the intimate wear, designing sporty sunglasses that featured the black and white Calvin Klein branding. However, her creativity didn't stop there; Leoni also made sheer white leggings with the CK waistband feel wearable by styling them with a cropped draped blouse and leather moccasins.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.