Wait, Did Claudia Winkleman Prove That Capris Look Chicest With This Surprising "Dated" Shoe Trend?

Claudia Winkleman just landed on the shoe trend that makes capri pants look best. Click through to discover her chic styling here.

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Claudia Winkleman wears black capri pants, white heels and a black blazer on the BAFTA red carpet.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Yes, capri pants might be trending right now, but in my opinion, they remain one of the trickiest silhouettes to style. Unlike the stovepipe jeans, tailored trousers and soft flares that have dominated our wardrobes over the past few seasons, capris come with a very specific, knee-grazing cut that can feel a little harder to pull off. That’s why I’m always on the lookout for outfit pairings that make them feel more wearable—and this week, the inspiration arrived courtesy of Claudia Winkleman.

Stepping out in a look that made the divisive trouser trend feel surprisingly polished, Winkleman landed on a styling formula I wasn’t expecting: capris paired with white high heels.

Lengthening the look with a bright white heel, Claudia's outfit made a strong case for the forgotten shoe's return. The crisp white shade helped counterbalance the shortened cut of the trousers, adding a fresh, light feel to the ensemble that stopped the capris from feeling too heavy or overly retro.

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Claudia Winkleman wears black capri pants, white heels and a black blazer on the BAFTA red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled with a tailored black blazer and sleek black handbag, Claudia's look was chic, modern and—dare I say it—one of her best looks to date.

Safe to say, I’ve been taking notes. If you’re tempted to shop her style, scroll on to discover the best capri pants and white heels below.

Shop Capri Pants and White Heels: